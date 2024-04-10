Dutch insurer Aegon announced on Wednesday that it had successfully placed a bond issue with a total nominal value of 760 million euros.

The offering, which has a maturity of three years to 2027, carries a fixed-rate coupon of 5.5%.

The proceeds of the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, in particular to repay a €700 million subordinated bond issue due to mature at the end of April.

The bonds, which are expected to be rated 'BBB+' and 'Baa1' respectively by S&P Global and Moody's, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin.

