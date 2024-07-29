Aegon will publish its first half 2024 results on August 22, 2024.
The press release will be published at 07:00 CEST and the webcast with CEO, Lard Friese, and CFO, Matt Rider, begins at 09:00 CEST.
All information, including the Analyst Consensus and link to sign up to the webcast, will appear in theFinancial Resultspage.
