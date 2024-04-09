Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans

Aegon today announces it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 35 million to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.

The repurchase of shares will commence on April 9, 2024, and is expected to be completed on or before June 30, 2024. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transaction on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

The execution of the transaction will be combined with the ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program that was announced on July 6, 2023, and which was 85% completed as of April 5, 2024. As a result of this combination, the progress of the ongoing share buyback will be reported based on the combined notional of EUR 1.535 billion.

Weekly updates regarding the transactions will be available on aegon.com .

