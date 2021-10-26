Aegon AM wins prestigious UNCTAD Sustainable Fund Award

The awards, announced at the virtual ceremony held on October 20, 2021, recognize outstanding funds that demonstrate the highest standards of sustainability and impact, while outperforming their respective financial performance benchmarks.

The Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund, managed by Aegon Asset Management, invests in innovative and disruptive companies that are providing solutions to today's sustainability challenges.

The Aegon fund was amongst just three others to win in the prestigious UNCTAD Sustainable Global Fund Award category, which is dedicated to sustainable equity funds. Equity funds represent the largest share of the sustainable fund universe by both number of funds and assets under management.

The four joint winners in the Global Sustainable Fund category were cited as having 'exceptionally high sustainability and ESG ratings, a significant exposure to SDG sectors and low or zero exposure to fossil fuels and controversial sectors'.