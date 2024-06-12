The Hague, June 12, 2024 - Aegon Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda. These include the final dividend for 2023 of EUR 0.16 per common share, bringing Aegon’s total dividend for 2023 to EUR 0.30 per common share.

The meeting also approved a new Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the Non-Executive and Executive Directors, the re-election of Mr. Lard Friese as Executive Director (CEO) of the Board of Directors, and the re-election of Ms. Corien Wortmann-Kool, Ms. Caroline Ramsay, and Mr. Thomas Wellauer, each as Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors of Aegon Ltd. Furthermore, Mr. Albert Benchimol was elected as a new Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors of Aegon Ltd.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Veronique Lefel Yves Cormier +31 (0)6 15 67 64 24 +31 (0)70 344 8028 Veronique.lefel@gmail.com Yves.cormier@aegon.com

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon’s ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Aegon’s portfolio of businesses includes fully owned businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global asset manager. Aegon also creates value by combining its international expertise with strong local partners via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon’s purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.





