    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/27 11:35:06 am
4.226 EUR   -0.28%
AEGON : Bank publishes its first half 2021 report
BU
08/25AEGON N : Four generations of US workers save for a retirement despite challenges
PU
08/23AEGON N : completes share buyback program (Form 6-K)
PU
Aegon : Bank publishes its first half 2021 report

08/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Aegon Bank today published its first half 2021 report, which describes how the company has performed and contains interim financial information on a statutory basis. The report is available for download here.

About Aegon Bank
Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and mainly operates under the Knab brand. Knab is an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon’s purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 632 M 23 171 M 23 171 M
Net income 2021 1 389 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
Net Debt 2021 4 569 M 5 393 M 5 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 8 566 M 10 100 M 10 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 389
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,23 €
Average target price 4,11 €
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allegra Cristina C. van Hövell-Patrizi Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Corien M. Wortmann-Kool Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.30.63%10 100
AXA23.33%67 745
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.36%54 620
METLIFE, INC.33.70%53 787
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.52%41 527
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.82%38 587