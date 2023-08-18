  1. Markets
Security AGN

AEGON N.V.

Equities AGN NL0000303709

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:11:01 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Aegon N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.711 EUR -0.23% -6.20% -0.61%
04:22pm AEGON : H1 23: Results in line but a light Solvency ratio Alphavalue
07:10am Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines RE

AEGON : H1 23: Results in line but a light Solvency ratio

Today at 10:22 am

Latest news about Aegon N.V.

AEGON : H1 23: Results in line but a light Solvency ratio Alphavalue
Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Higher Rate, Inflation Worries Linger DJ
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ
Aegon N.V. Announces Interim Dividend for 2023, Payable on September 27, 2023 CI
Aegon N.V. Provides Common Share Dividend Guidance for 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing: Fears Over Inflation, Further Fed Hikes Weigh on Stocks DJ
European shares fall on dour earnings, Fed minutes sour sentiment RE
Aegon capital buffer falls short of expectations RE
European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment RE
Transcript : Aegon N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023 CI
Aegon half-year operating profit up 3% to 818 million euros RE
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings DJ
The mismatched metamorphosis of Turkey's financial markets RE
Euro zone government bonds hold gains after powerful rally RE
Caledonia Investments solicits bids for $585 million wealth manager 7IM -sources RE
Hunt prioritises tackling inflation over tax cuts amid pressure from Tory MPs AN
UK pension funds back next phase of post-Brexit City shake up RE
Global markets live: JetBlue, BAE Systems, Exxon, Tesco, GM... ZB
Aegon N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for â&#130;¬1,500 million worth of its shares. CI
Dutch Insurer Aegon Commences EUR1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program MT
Aegon N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Aegon Closes Merger of Dutch Operations with ASR MT
Chart Aegon N.V.

Company Profile

Aegon N.V. is one of the world's largest insurance groups. Gross premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (88.5%); - accident and health insurance (11.5%). The group is also involved in banking activities.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2023-09-29 - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Aegon N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
4.722EUR
Average target price
5.372EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.77%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.
AEGON N.V.
-0.76% 9 452 M $
UNUM GROUP
UNUM GROUP
+18.99% 9 603 M $
SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
-0.99% 8 945 M $
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL, INC.
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL, INC.
-11.39% 11 244 M $
SANLAM LIMITED
SANLAM LIMITED
+33.97% 7 238 M $
GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED
GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.59% 6 475 M $
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
-16.53% 6 473 M $
SUNSHINE INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
SUNSHINE INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
-27.19% 5 729 M $
AVIVA PLC
AVIVA PLC
-13.98% 13 177 M $
DISCOVERY LIMITED
DISCOVERY LIMITED
+25.27% 5 167 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
