Equities AGN NL0000303709
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.711 EUR
|-0.23%
|-6.20%
|-0.61%
|04:22pm
|AEGON : H1 23: Results in line but a light Solvency ratio
|07:10am
|Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines
More about the company
Aegon N.V. is one of the world's largest insurance groups. Gross premiums break down by activity as follows: - life insurance (88.5%); - accident and health insurance (11.5%). The group is also involved in banking activities.
SectorLife & Health Insurance
Calendar
2023-09-29 - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
4.722EUR
Average target price
5.372EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.77%
EPS Revisions
