Aegon N : Bank annual report 2021

Annual report 2021 Aegon Bank N.V.

Contents

Report of the Management Board 3

Report of the Supervisory board 25

Consolidated statement of financial position 29

Consolidated income statement 30

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 31

Consolidated statement of changes in equity 32

Consolidated cash flow statement 33

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 35

Statement of financial position 122

Income statement 123

Notes to the financial statements 124

Other information 134

Annual report 2021

Aegon Bank N.V.

Report of the Management Board

Annual report 2021 Aegon Bank N.V.

1.

General information

Aegon Bank N.V. operates mainly under the Knab brand and will hereinafter be referred to as "Knab" or "the bank", and is a public limited liability company organized and existing under Dutch law, registered with the Chamber of Commerce in Amsterdam under number 30100799, with its address at Thomas R. Malthusstraat 1-3, NL-1066 JR Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Aegon Bank N.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon Nederland N.V. (hereafter "Aegon Netherlands"), based in The Hague, The Netherlands. Aegon Netherlands is a subsidiary of Aegon Europe Holding B.V. and its ultimate parent is Aegon N.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Aegon Group")

1.1

Purpose and mission statement

Knab's purpose is to ensure that:

"Our customers feel at ease when it comes to their finances, every day"

Our target customers are entrepreneurs and their families, who are:

• Self-employed

• Small business owners

• Entrepreneurial retail customers

To achieve our purpose, we have three main propositions for our customers:

Convenience today

• The daily use value stream is at the core of Knab, providing entrepreneurs with proactive insight into their daily finances, which is crucial for good money management and a first step toward feeling at ease when it comes to their finances.

Solutions for tomorrow

• We help our customers to protect themselves against everyday risks and business risks via different types of insurance products.

• We are building a business lending product that will help our business customers grow their business.

• In the future, we hope to be able to offer our own mortgage product to all our customers.

Financial freedom in the future

• Customers (employees, self-employed and owners of small enterprises) are increasingly dealing with a pension gap.

• Knab will help entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial people ensure their financial freedom in the future by offering individual retirement solutions that are transparent and easy to obtain, with great Knab services, to deliver a relevant customer experience

Our overall proposition is built around Knab's core capability: digital with a human touch. While we are an online bank, it is in our DNA to offer our customers a personal and friendly experience, irrespective of the channel used. This is illustrated by the way we work and communicate with our customers: fair, fun and relevant. In order to ensure and further strengthen our human touch going forward, we will continue to develop our data and digital enabling competencies. This means doing the right things in the best possible way in the interests of our customers.

The fundamental Knab values that contribute to our purpose are:

We are human and do things with great love:

• We look at what a customer or colleague needs to feel good.

• Our customer service department is the beating heart of Knab.

• This is where the most valuable interaction with our customers takes place.

• We'd rather set up a quick video call with a colleague than e-mail back and forth endlessly.

• Our customers chat with employees, not robots.

We are open and always tell the truth:

• We think along with our entrepreneurial customers.

• Employees with good ideas are given the opportunity to implement them.

• We make informed decisions that perhaps not everyone expects: intelligent risks.

• Knab was founded to do things differently, so that's what we do.

We are positive and go above and beyond:

• We tell our customers how things are, even when we make mistakes

• We share our financial knowledge and experience with anyone who needs it

• We listen to our customers' views and ask open questions so that we understand what our customers are concerned with.

Annual report 2021 Aegon Bank N.V.

• No small print or unexpected costs - at Knab, customers know what to expect.

We are entrepreneurial and take intelligent risks:

• We allow ourselves to be guided by what we can achieve, not by what might go wrong.

• We are not satisfied with a half-full glass; we always go the extra mile.

• "Will this make the customer happy?" We ask ourselves this question in everything we do.

• We are proud of Knab!

Besides our value proposition, we have defined three strategic pillars on our way toward adopting a sustainable business model.

Strengthening the existing business

• Finalize regulatory tracks.

• Further embed risk awareness in our culture.

• Strengthen IT and the data foundations.

Creating greater efficiency

• Increase execution power by focusing on differentiating customer engagement and outsourcing non-differentiating activities

• Optimize the asset and capital strategy.

• Scale up operations to reduce the cost per customer, for example through digitization.

Focus on valuable customers

• Enrich our payment service relationships.

• Provide mortgages and business loans to improve access to assets.

• Introduce digital individual wealth accumulation and retirement services.

To achieve this, we focus on five main medium-term KPIs:

• Customer relational NPS (r-NPS) of +40

• Annual net fee paying customer growth of 40,000.

• Cost-to-income ratio of 60%.

• Return on capital of 9%.

• Better employee NPS scores.

To make sure that we achieve these medium-term KPIs, we define objectives and key results. We set objectives that link back to our strategy, and add quarterly, quantitative key results. This allows us to bring focus and direction. We conduct monthly performance dialogues to discuss progress on these key results.

1.2

Main activities, products, services, and internal organizational structure

Aegon Bank N.V. operates mainly under the Knab brand. In 2021, the migration and integration of the former Aegon Bank brand into the Knab brand was completed. Both labels were still active during 2021, but going forward Knab will be Aegon Bank N.V.'s main brand in the market.

The bank rationalized its product portfolio in 2021. Aegon Sparen and Knab Basis products were discontinued. Due to low market interest rates, Knab could not offer these savings products to its customers in a profitable manner. Customers were offered the opportunity to transfer their funds to another bank or to a fee-based Knab account. Driven by tax changes, the Aegon Levensloop Sparen product was also discontinued.

Knab label

Introduced in 2012 and operating under Aegon Bank N.V.'s banking license, Knab was one of the first fully online/digital banks in the Netherlands. Although it operates under Aegon Bank N.V.'s license, consumers perceive Knab as an autonomous bank with its own branding, marketing, and culture. As an online bank, Knab offers payment accounts, savings accounts and a basic investment product. Knab aims to be the most customer-oriented financial platform in the Netherlands, by keeping customers up to date on their personal financial situation and enabling them to achieve their financial goals. Going forward, all new banking products will be offered by the bank under the Knab label.

Aegon label

All customers with remaining Aegon Bank labeled products are still being served. However, sales to new customers under the Aegon Bank label have been discontinued.

1.3

Business developments

Our customers are becoming increasingly responsible for their own financial situation. That is why we aim to be the most customer-oriented provider of services to help entrepreneurial-minded people to manage their money matters, for now and in the future. These are primarily self-employed customers, small business owners, and retail customers. With us, customers can arrange their money matters purposefully, simply and effortlessly. Our customers come to us for meaningful, understandable and easy-to-use products and services for their daily money matters (such as payments and bookkeeping)