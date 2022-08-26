Aegon N : BlackRock, Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

|
BlackRock, Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
BlackRock, Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction24 aug 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
-
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
-
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares70.625.505,00
|
Number of voting rights88.452.528,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares17.287.536,00
|
Number of voting rights17.287.536,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Certificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights4.603.885,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares19.340,00
|
Number of voting rights68.994,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,29 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,64 %
|
Indirectly potential0,65 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding4,13 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,31 %
|
Indirectly potential0,82 %
Share information
Date last update: 25 August 2022
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:30:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
