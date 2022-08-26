Log in
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2022-08-25 am EDT
4.558 EUR   +0.13%
Aegon N : BlackRock, Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

08/26/2022 | 12:31am EDT
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction24 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
  • Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
  • Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares70.625.505,00 Number of voting rights88.452.528,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares17.287.536,00 Number of voting rights17.287.536,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights4.603.885,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares19.340,00 Number of voting rights68.994,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,29 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,64 % Indirectly potential0,65 %
Stemrecht Total holding4,13 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,31 % Indirectly potential0,82 %

Date last update: 25 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 777 M 13 730 M 13 730 M
Net income 2022 948 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 316 M 4 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 9 288 M 9 257 M 9 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 889
Free-Float 81,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,56 €
Average target price 5,29 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.3.76%9 256
AXA-9.62%54 402
METLIFE, INC.7.65%52 674
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.59%38 894
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-6.34%37 014
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.82%34 074