Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 20 552 M 21 964 M 21 964 M Net income 2022 424 M 453 M 453 M Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 628 M 4 628 M P/E ratio 2022 67,7x Yield 2022 4,87% Capitalization 9 288 M 9 926 M 9 926 M EV / Sales 2022 0,66x EV / Sales 2023 0,61x Nbr of Employees 20 000 Free-Float 81,2% Chart AEGON N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 4,74 € Average target price 5,18 € Spread / Average Target 9,29% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEGON N.V. 9.58% 9 902 AXA 0.82% 67 175 METLIFE, INC. 14.91% 57 009 AFLAC INCORPORATED 23.45% 44 819 PRUDENTIAL PLC -11.02% 37 429 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -7.72% 36 756