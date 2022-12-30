Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-30 am EST
4.738 EUR   -1.58%
04:48pAegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
12/29Tsinghua Tongfang Plans to Slash Listing Price for Stake in Insurer
MT
12/22Aegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares2.878,00 Number of voting rights2.878,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.042.352,00 Number of voting rights5.266.656,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares142.090,00 Number of voting rights5.031.024,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares80.125.559,00 Number of voting rights97.167.190,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,21 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,02 % Indirectly potential0,20 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,66 % Indirectly potential0,39 %

Date last update: 30 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEGON N.V.
04:48pAegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
12/29Tsinghua Tongfang Plans to Slash Listing Price for Stake in Insurer
MT
12/22Aegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets
PU
12/15Aegon Completes Two Share Buyback Programs Worth EUR436 Million
MT
12/15Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
12/15Aegon completes share buyback programs
GL
12/15Aegon completes share buyback programs
AQ
12/15Tranche Update on Aegon N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 27, 2022.
CI
12/15Tranche Update on Aegon N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2022.
CI
12/15Aegon N.V.'s Equity Buyback announced on September 27, 2022, has closed with 29,833,390..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEGON N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 552 M 21 964 M 21 964 M
Net income 2022 424 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,7x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 9 288 M 9 926 M 9 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,74 €
Average target price 5,18 €
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.9.58%9 902
AXA0.82%67 175
METLIFE, INC.14.91%57 009
AFLAC INCORPORATED23.45%44 819
PRUDENTIAL PLC-11.02%37 429
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-7.72%36 756