|
Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares2.878,00
|
Number of voting rights2.878,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares5.042.352,00
|
Number of voting rights5.266.656,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares142.090,00
|
Number of voting rights5.031.024,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares80.125.559,00
|
Number of voting rights97.167.190,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,21 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,02 %
|
Indirectly potential0,20 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding4,05 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,66 %
|
Indirectly potential0,39 %
Date last update: 30 December 2022
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about AEGON N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AEGON N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
20 552 M
21 964 M
21 964 M
|Net income 2022
|
424 M
453 M
453 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 330 M
4 628 M
4 628 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|67,7x
|Yield 2022
|4,87%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 288 M
9 926 M
9 926 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,66x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 000
|Free-Float
|81,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|4,74 €
|Average target price
|5,18 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,29%