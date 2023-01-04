Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 20 124 M 21 345 M 21 345 M Net income 2022 424 M 449 M 449 M Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 593 M 4 593 M P/E ratio 2022 69,3x Yield 2022 4,76% Capitalization 9 417 M 9 988 M 9 988 M EV / Sales 2022 0,68x EV / Sales 2023 0,63x Nbr of Employees 20 000 Free-Float 81,2% Chart AEGON N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 4,85 € Average target price 5,18 € Spread / Average Target 6,74% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEGON N.V. 2.39% 9 871 AXA 2.32% 67 114 METLIFE, INC. 0.00% 56 609 AFLAC INCORPORATED -0.50% 44 508 PRUDENTIAL PLC 4.39% 38 614 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 0.00% 36 609