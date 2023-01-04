Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
4.881 EUR   +0.62%
03:08pAegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
2022Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
2022Tsinghua Tongfang Plans to Slash Listing Price for Stake in Insurer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

01/04/2023 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares142.092,00 Number of voting rights5.030.060,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares79.053.836,00 Number of voting rights96.037.245,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares2.878,00 Number of voting rights2.878,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.212.670,00 Number of voting rights6.436.974,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,22 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,98 % Indirectly potential0,24 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,62 % Indirectly potential0,43 %

Date last update: 04 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEGON N.V.
03:08pAegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
2022Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
2022Tsinghua Tongfang Plans to Slash Listing Price for Stake in Insurer
MT
2022Aegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets
PU
2022Aegon Completes Two Share Buyback Programs Worth EUR436 Million
MT
2022Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
2022Aegon completes share buyback programs
GL
2022Aegon completes share buyback programs
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Aegon N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 27, 2022.
CI
2022Tranche Update on Aegon N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEGON N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 124 M 21 345 M 21 345 M
Net income 2022 424 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 593 M 4 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,3x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 9 417 M 9 988 M 9 988 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,85 €
Average target price 5,18 €
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.2.39%9 871
AXA2.32%67 114
METLIFE, INC.0.00%56 609
AFLAC INCORPORATED-0.50%44 508
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.39%38 614
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%36 609