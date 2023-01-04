|
Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares142.092,00
|
Number of voting rights5.030.060,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares79.053.836,00
|
Number of voting rights96.037.245,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares2.878,00
|
Number of voting rights2.878,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares6.212.670,00
|
Number of voting rights6.436.974,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,22 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,98 %
|
Indirectly potential0,24 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding4,05 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,62 %
|
Indirectly potential0,43 %
Date last update: 04 January 2023
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
20 124 M
21 345 M
21 345 M
|Net income 2022
|
424 M
449 M
449 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 330 M
4 593 M
4 593 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|69,3x
|Yield 2022
|4,76%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 417 M
9 988 M
9 988 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,68x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 000
|Free-Float
|81,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|4,85 €
|Average target price
|5,18 €
|Spread / Average Target
|6,74%