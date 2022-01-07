Aegon N : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

The Hague - January 7, 2022

Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans

Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 50 million to meet its obligations resulting from the 2021 and 2022 share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.

The repurchase of shares will commence on January 7, 2022 and is expected to be completed on or before January 28, 2022. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transactions on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

Weekly updates regarding the transactions will be available on aegon.com.

