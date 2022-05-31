Log in
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/31 01:36:58 pm BST
5.002 EUR   -1.26%
Aegon N : Download the 2022 AGM presentation

05/31/2022 | 01:21pm BST
Welcome

Annual General Meeting of

The Hague, May 31, 2022

1

Helping people live their best lives

William L. Connelly

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Helping people live their best lives

2

Welcome to the Annual

General Meeting of

Shareholders

3

Agenda item 1

Opening

4

Agenda item 2

Annual Report and

Annual Accounts 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 12:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 898 M 22 531 M 17 799 M
Net income 2022 1 351 M 1 457 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2022 4 237 M 4 568 M 3 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 10 324 M 11 131 M 8 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.15.32%11 131
AXA-7.89%62 149
METLIFE, INC.8.37%55 070
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-1.82%39 851
AFLAC INCORPORATED3.46%38 914
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.54%36 422