Aegon N : Download the 2022 AGM presentation

Financials EUR USD GBP Sales 2022 20 898 M 22 531 M 17 799 M Net income 2022 1 351 M 1 457 M 1 151 M Net Debt 2022 4 237 M 4 568 M 3 608 M P/E ratio 2022 7,58x Yield 2022 4,14% Capitalization 10 324 M 11 131 M 8 793 M EV / Sales 2022 0,70x EV / Sales 2023 0,68x Nbr of Employees 21 000 Free-Float 81,5% Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Consensus Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 5,07 € Average target price 5,25 € Spread / Average Target 3,71% Managers and Directors Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEGON N.V. 15.32% 11 131 AXA -7.89% 62 149 METLIFE, INC. 8.37% 55 070 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -1.82% 39 851 AFLAC INCORPORATED 3.46% 38 914 PRUDENTIAL PLC -17.54% 36 422