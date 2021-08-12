Log in
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/12 03:11:25 am
4.149 EUR   +6.22%
Aegon N : Financial Supplement 2Q 2021

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results

The Hague, August 12, 2021

Helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security

Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results

Table of contents

Aegon N.V.

21

Individual Solutions - Mutual Funds

Aegon United Kingdom

2

Reporting structure

22

Individual Solutions - Variable Annuities

39

Reporting structure

3

Results overview

23

Individual Solutions - Fixed Annuities

40

Key figures Aegon United Kingdom

4

Market highlights

24

Workplace Solutions - Life

40

Key figures Scottish Equitable plc

5

Sales

24

Workplace Solutions - Accident & Health

41

Assets under Administration

6

Key performance indicators

25

Workplace Solutions - Retirement Plans

42

Investments general account

7

Fair value items

26

Workplace Solutions - Stable Value Solutions

42

Corporate bonds and structured assets

8

Return on Capital per segment

27

Brazil

Aegon International

8

Group return on Equity

28

Investments general account

43

Reporting structure

9

Capital structure

28

Corporate bonds and structured assets

44

Key figures Aegon International

10

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

29

Investments general account (II)

45

Spain & Portugal - Key figures

10

Revenue generating investments

30

Investments general account (III)

45

China - Key figures

11

Investments general account

Aegon the Netherlands

45

TLB - Key figures

11

Corporate bonds and structured assets

31

Reporting structure

46

Investments general account

12

Cash Capital at Holding

32

Key figures Aegon the Netherlands

46

Corporate bonds and structured assets

13

Capital ratios of main units

33

Life

14

Group Solvency II ratio

34

Mortgages

Aegon Asset Management

15

Capital generation

35

Bank - Statutory basis

47

Reporting structure

15

Operating capital generation per segment

35

Bank - Bridge from statutory to group-view operating result

48

Key figures Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Americas

36

Workplace Solutions

49

Profit & Loss

16

Reporting structure

37

Life - Investments general account

49

Assets under Management

17

Key figures Aegon Americas

37

Life - Corporate bonds and structured assets

18

Deposits and account balances

38

Bank - Investments general account

Other corporate information

19

Individual Solutions - Life

38

Bank - Corporate bonds and structured assets

50

Public ratings

20

Individual Solutions - Accident & Health

51

Disclaimers

52

Corporate and shareholder information

Unaudited

1

Reporting structure

Aegon N.V.

Unaudited

Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results

  • Results overview
  • Market highlights
  • Sales
  • Key performance indicators
  • Fair value items
  • Return on Capital per segment
  • Group return on Equity
  • Capital structure
  • Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
  • Revenue generating investments
  • Investments general account
  • Corporate bonds and structured assets
  • Cash Capital at Holding
  • Capital ratios of main units
  • Group Solvency II ratio
  • Capital generation
  • Operating capital generation per segment

2

Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results

Aegon N.V.

unaudited

Results overview

amounts in millions

EUR

2020

2021

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2020

2021

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Americas

259

129

133

272

163

282

792

The Netherlands

154

166

176

168

184

185

665

United Kingdom

44

37

31

32

39

44

144

International

49

33

44

39

28

34

164

Asset Management

38

33

58

53

75

71

182

Holding and other activities

(56)

(56)

(53)

(71)

(59)

(54)

(237)

Operating result

358

347

526

479

431

562

1,710

Fair value items

1,377

(698)

(577)

(523)

3

468

(421)

Realized gains/(losses) on investments

14

1

59

76

31

162

150

Net impairments

(59)

(135)

(20)

(23)

16

15

(237)

Non-operating items

1,333

(832)

(538)

(471)

50

644

(508)

Other income/(charges)

(162)

(909)

(536)

368

1

(153)

(1,239)

Result before tax

1,529

(1,394)

(547)

376

482

1,053

(37)

Income tax

(258)

326

129

(105)

(96)

(205)

92

Net result

1,270

(1,068)

(418)

271

386

849

55

Interest on financial leverage classified as equity after tax

(10)

(19)

5

(14)

(9)

(14)

(38)

Net result after interest on financial leverage classified as equity

1,261

(1,087)

(413)

257

378

834

17

Americas

(492)

(673)

267

363

123

507

(535)

The Netherlands

1,632

(358)

(679)

(34)

228

303

561

United Kingdom

122

(8)

(12)

(36)

(11)

47

67

International

85

6

46

27

36

38

164

Asset Management

16

30

41

64

52

46

151

Holding and other activities

(92)

(66)

(81)

(115)

(41)

(91)

(354)

Net result

1,270

(1,068)

(418)

271

386

849

55

Addressable expenses

790

782

704

711

691

706

2,986

Unaudited

3

Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results

Aegon N.V.

unaudited

Market highlights

amounts in millions

EUR

except per share data

2020

2021

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2020

2021

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Shares

Shares outstanding

2,053

2,057

2,082

2,058

2,058

2,063

2,058

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,053

2,055

2,061

2,062

2,058

2,060

2,058

Per share data

Operating result after tax and leverage allocation

0.14

0.13

0.21

0.19

0.17

0.21

0.67

Net result

0.62

(0.52)

(0.20)

0.13

0.19

0.41

0.02

Net result after leverage allocation

0.61

(0.53)

(0.20)

0.12

0.18

0.40

-

Dividends on common shares

-

0.06

-

0.06

-

0.08

0.12

Shareholders' equity

11.58

11.63

10.99

11.08

10.70

11.46

11.08

Shareholders' equity excl. revaluation reserves

8.99

8.08

7.44

7.45

8.03

8.36

7.45

Trading statistics (Amsterdam Stock Exchange)

High

4.13

3.04

3.02

3.25

4.29

4.20

4.13

Low

1.67

2.08

2.03

2.29

3.21

3.49

1.67

Close

2.31

2.65

2.22

3.24

4.05

3.50

3.24

Volume (average daily)

17,077,743

18,555,520

13,170,317

17,286,734

14,075,372

9,176,529

16,483,644

Unaudited

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 786 M 22 056 M 22 056 M
Net income 2021 1 204 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 3 928 M 3 928 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 8 040 M 9 435 M 9 440 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 83,3%
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 3,92 €
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
