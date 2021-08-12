|
Aegon N : Financial Supplement 2Q 2021
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results
|
The Hague, August 12, 2021
|
Helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security
|
|
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results
Table of contents
|
Aegon N.V.
|
21
|
Individual Solutions - Mutual Funds
|
Aegon United Kingdom
|
2
|
Reporting structure
|
22
|
Individual Solutions - Variable Annuities
|
39
|
Reporting structure
|
3
|
Results overview
|
23
|
Individual Solutions - Fixed Annuities
|
40
|
Key figures Aegon United Kingdom
|
4
|
Market highlights
|
24
|
Workplace Solutions - Life
|
40
|
Key figures Scottish Equitable plc
|
5
|
Sales
|
24
|
Workplace Solutions - Accident & Health
|
41
|
Assets under Administration
|
6
|
Key performance indicators
|
25
|
Workplace Solutions - Retirement Plans
|
42
|
Investments general account
|
7
|
Fair value items
|
26
|
Workplace Solutions - Stable Value Solutions
|
42
|
Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
8
|
Return on Capital per segment
|
27
|
Brazil
|
Aegon International
|
8
|
Group return on Equity
|
28
|
Investments general account
|
43
|
Reporting structure
|
9
|
Capital structure
|
28
|
Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
44
|
Key figures Aegon International
|
10
|
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|
29
|
Investments general account (II)
|
45
|
Spain & Portugal - Key figures
|
10
|
Revenue generating investments
|
30
|
Investments general account (III)
|
45
|
China - Key figures
|
11
|
Investments general account
|
|
|
Aegon the Netherlands
|
45
|
TLB - Key figures
|
11
|
Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
31
|
Reporting structure
|
46
|
Investments general account
|
12
|
Cash Capital at Holding
|
32
|
Key figures Aegon the Netherlands
|
46
|
Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
13
|
Capital ratios of main units
|
33
|
Life
|
|
|
14
|
Group Solvency II ratio
|
|
|
34
|
Mortgages
|
Aegon Asset Management
|
15
|
Capital generation
|
35
|
Bank - Statutory basis
|
47
|
Reporting structure
|
15
|
Operating capital generation per segment
|
35
|
Bank - Bridge from statutory to group-view operating result
|
48
|
Key figures Aegon Asset Management
|
|
|
Aegon Americas
|
36
|
Workplace Solutions
|
49
|
Profit & Loss
|
16
|
Reporting structure
|
37
|
Life - Investments general account
|
49
|
Assets under Management
|
17
|
Key figures Aegon Americas
|
37
|
Life - Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
|
|
18
|
Deposits and account balances
|
38
|
Bank - Investments general account
|
Other corporate information
|
19
|
Individual Solutions - Life
|
38
|
Bank - Corporate bonds and structured assets
|
50
|
Public ratings
|
20
|
Individual Solutions - Accident & Health
|
|
|
51
|
Disclaimers
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Corporate and shareholder information
Reporting structure
Aegon N.V.
Unaudited
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results
-
Results overview
-
Market highlights
-
Sales
-
Key performance indicators
-
Fair value items
-
Return on Capital per segment
-
Group return on Equity
-
Capital structure
-
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
-
Revenue generating investments
-
Investments general account
-
Corporate bonds and structured assets
-
Cash Capital at Holding
-
Capital ratios of main units
-
Group Solvency II ratio
-
Capital generation
-
Operating capital generation per segment
2
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results
|
Aegon N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
Results overview
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounts in millions
|
EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
133
|
272
|
163
|
282
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
The Netherlands
|
154
|
166
|
176
|
168
|
|
184
|
185
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
United Kingdom
|
44
|
37
|
31
|
32
|
|
39
|
44
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
International
|
49
|
33
|
44
|
39
|
|
28
|
34
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Asset Management
|
38
|
33
|
58
|
53
|
|
75
|
71
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
Holding and other activities
|
(56)
|
(56)
|
(53)
|
(71)
|
|
(59)
|
(54)
|
|
|
|
(237)
|
|
Operating result
|
358
|
347
|
526
|
479
|
|
431
|
562
|
|
|
|
1,710
|
|
Fair value items
|
1,377
|
(698)
|
(577)
|
(523)
|
|
3
|
468
|
|
|
|
(421)
|
|
Realized gains/(losses) on investments
|
14
|
1
|
59
|
76
|
|
31
|
162
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Net impairments
|
(59)
|
(135)
|
(20)
|
(23)
|
|
16
|
15
|
|
|
|
(237)
|
|
Non-operating items
|
1,333
|
(832)
|
(538)
|
(471)
|
|
50
|
644
|
|
|
|
(508)
|
|
Other income/(charges)
|
(162)
|
(909)
|
(536)
|
368
|
|
1
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
(1,239)
|
|
Result before tax
|
1,529
|
(1,394)
|
(547)
|
376
|
|
482
|
1,053
|
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
Income tax
|
(258)
|
326
|
129
|
(105)
|
|
(96)
|
(205)
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Net result
|
1,270
|
(1,068)
|
(418)
|
271
|
|
386
|
849
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Interest on financial leverage classified as equity after tax
|
(10)
|
(19)
|
5
|
(14)
|
|
(9)
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
Net result after interest on financial leverage classified as equity
|
1,261
|
(1,087)
|
(413)
|
257
|
|
378
|
834
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Americas
|
(492)
|
(673)
|
267
|
363
|
|
123
|
507
|
|
|
|
(535)
|
|
The Netherlands
|
1,632
|
(358)
|
(679)
|
(34)
|
|
228
|
303
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
United Kingdom
|
122
|
(8)
|
(12)
|
(36)
|
|
(11)
|
47
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
International
|
85
|
6
|
46
|
27
|
|
36
|
38
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Asset Management
|
16
|
30
|
41
|
64
|
|
52
|
46
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Holding and other activities
|
(92)
|
(66)
|
(81)
|
(115)
|
|
(41)
|
(91)
|
|
|
|
(354)
|
|
Net result
|
1,270
|
(1,068)
|
(418)
|
271
|
|
386
|
849
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Addressable expenses
|
790
|
782
|
704
|
711
|
|
691
|
706
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
Financial Supplement 2Q 2021 Results
|
Aegon N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
Market highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounts in millions
|
EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
2,053
|
2,057
|
2,082
|
2,058
|
2,058
|
2,063
|
|
|
2,058
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,053
|
2,055
|
2,061
|
2,062
|
2,058
|
2,060
|
|
|
2,058
|
|
Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating result after tax and leverage allocation
|
0.14
|
0.13
|
0.21
|
0.19
|
0.17
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.67
|
|
Net result
|
0.62
|
(0.52)
|
(0.20)
|
0.13
|
0.19
|
0.41
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Net result after leverage allocation
|
0.61
|
(0.53)
|
(0.20)
|
0.12
|
0.18
|
0.40
|
|
|
-
|
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
0.06
|
-
|
0.06
|
-
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
11.58
|
11.63
|
10.99
|
11.08
|
10.70
|
11.46
|
|
|
11.08
|
|
Shareholders' equity excl. revaluation reserves
|
8.99
|
8.08
|
7.44
|
7.45
|
8.03
|
8.36
|
|
|
7.45
|
|
Trading statistics (Amsterdam Stock Exchange)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
4.13
|
3.04
|
3.02
|
3.25
|
4.29
|
4.20
|
|
|
4.13
|
|
Low
|
1.67
|
2.08
|
2.03
|
2.29
|
3.21
|
3.49
|
|
|
1.67
|
|
Close
|
2.31
|
2.65
|
2.22
|
3.24
|
4.05
|
3.50
|
|
|
3.24
|
|
Volume (average daily)
|
17,077,743
|
18,555,520
|
13,170,317
|
17,286,734
|
14,075,372
|
9,176,529
|
|
|
16,483,644
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about AEGON N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AEGON N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
18 786 M
22 056 M
22 056 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 204 M
1 413 M
1 413 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 345 M
3 928 M
3 928 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|6,41x
|Yield 2021
|3,86%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 040 M
9 435 M
9 440 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,61x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|22 000
|Free-Float
|83,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|
3,91 €
|Average target price
|
3,92 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
0,31%