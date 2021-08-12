Aegon N : Interim Financial Statements 2Q 2021

Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the perdiods ended June 30, 2021

Interim report

Strategic highlights

Aegon is a financial services group that offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions to its customers. The company's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security.

Aegon's strategy

Aegon is taking significant steps to transform the company in order to improve its performance and create value for its customers and shareholders. To ensure delivery against these objectives, a rigorous and granular operating plan has been developed across the Group. Aegon focuses on three core markets (the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil) and one global asset manager. Aegon's businesses within its core markets have been separated into Financial Assets and Strategic Assets. The aim is to release capital from Financial Assets and from businesses outside its core and growth markets, and re-allocate capital to growth opportunities in Strategic Assets, growth markets and Asset Management. Throughout this transformation, the company aims to maintain a solid capital position in the business units and at the Holding. Through proactive risk management actions, Aegon is improving its risk profile and reducing the volatility of its capital ratios.

Operational improvement plan

Aegon has an ambitious plan comprised of more than 1,100 detailed initiatives designed to improve the operating performance of its business by reducing costs, expanding margins and growing profitably.

Aegon is implementing an expense savings program aimed at reducing addressable expenses by EUR 400 million in 2023 compared with the base year 2019. Aegon has delivered on its ambition to achieve half of its expense reduction target by the end of 2021. Aegon has reduced addressable expenses by EUR 245 million in the trailing four quarters compared with the base year 2019. Of this expense reduction, EUR 220 million was driven by expense savings initiatives. The remaining reduction in annual addressable expenses reflects expense benefits related to reduced activity in a COVID-19 environment net of expenses made for growth initiatives, which are aimed at improving customer service, enhancing user experience and developing new products.

Strategic Assets

Strategic Assets are businesses with a greater potential for an attractive return on capital, and where Aegon is well positioned for growth. In these businesses, Aegon will invest in profitable growth by expanding its customer base and increasing its margins.

Americas

In the US Individual Solutions business, Transamerica's aim is to achieve a top-5 position in Term Life, Whole Life Final Expense, and Indexed Universal Life through profitable sales growth. New life sales in the first half of 2021 showed a 25% increase of compared with the first half of 2020. Transamerica is benefiting from an increase in licensed agents at World Financial Group (WFG) and a higher market share

in this distribution channel from the addition of a funeral planning benefit to Indexed Universal Life products for qualifying policyholders.

In the US Workplace Solutions business, Transamerica aims to compete as a top-5 player in new sales in the MiddleMarket segment of Retirement Plans. Momentum is building here with four consecutive quarters of written sales of over USD 1 billion. Written sales were supported by Pooled Plan Arrangement contract wins. These multi-employer pension schemes are a strategic growth driver.

The Netherlands

Aegon is the largest third-party mortgage originator in the Netherlands, benefiting from its scale, high service levels to intermediaries and customers, and diversified funding. In the first half of 2021, the company originated EUR 5.9 billion of residential mortgages - of which two thirds were fee-based mortgages originated for third-party investors.

Workplace Solutions defined contribution products (PPI) showed strong net deposits in the first half year. PPI assets under management surpassed the EUR 5 billion mark for the first time, underscoring Aegon's leading position in this market. Aegon expects its online bank Knab to continue its development into a digital gateway for individual retirement solutions. In the first half of 2021, the online bank grew its customer base by 16,000.