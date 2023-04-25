Advanced search
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:25 2023-04-25 am EDT
4.063 EUR   -1.07%
03:18pAegon N : Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
04/24Aegon N : SFCR 2022 - Aegon the Netherlands - life entities
04/24Aegon N : SFCR 2022 - Aegon the Netherlands - non life entity
Aegon N : Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares300.000,00 Number of voting rights300.000,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares79.199.737,00 Number of voting rights79.199.737,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,98 % Directly potential0,01 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,98 % Directly potential0,01 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 25 April 2023

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 986 M 16 523 M 16 523 M
Net income 2023 867 M 956 M 956 M
Net Debt 2023 3 516 M 3 877 M 3 877 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 7,15%
Capitalization 7 991 M 8 776 M 8 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 19 087
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,11 €
Average target price 5,33 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.-13.32%8 905
AXA12.53%76 437
METLIFE, INC.-16.86%46 779
AFLAC INCORPORATED-8.15%40 455
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.51%39 057
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.45%35 854
