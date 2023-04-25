Aegon N : Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionAEGON N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27076669
Place of residence's-Gravenhage
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares300.000,00
|
Number of voting rights300.000,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares79.199.737,00
|
Number of voting rights79.199.737,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real2,98 %
|
Directly potential0,01 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real2,98 %
|
Directly potential0,01 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 25 April 2023
