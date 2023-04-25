Aegon N : Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 14 986 M 16 523 M 16 523 M Net income 2023 867 M 956 M 956 M Net Debt 2023 3 516 M 3 877 M 3 877 M P/E ratio 2023 8,01x Yield 2023 7,15% Capitalization 7 991 M 8 776 M 8 810 M EV / Sales 2023 0,77x EV / Sales 2024 0,75x Nbr of Employees 19 087 Free-Float 81,1% Chart AEGON N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 4,11 € Average target price 5,33 € Spread / Average Target 29,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEGON N.V. -13.32% 8 905 AXA 12.53% 76 437 METLIFE, INC. -16.86% 46 779 AFLAC INCORPORATED -8.15% 40 455 PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.51% 39 057 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 8.45% 35 854