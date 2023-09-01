OVERVIEW NUMBER ISSUED SHARES AND NUMBER OF VOTES

AEGON N.V. AT 01/09/2023

Number of Authorized Shares

Number of Authorized Common Shares

6,000,000,000

Number of Authorized Common Shares B

3,000,000,000

Total number of authorized shares

9,000,000,000

Number of Issued Shares

Number of Issued Common Shares

2,029,726,912

Number of issued Common Shares B

502,378,680

Total number of issued shares

2,532,105,592

Number of votes normal circumstances

Number of votes Common Shares

1,864,236,318

Number of votes Common Shares B

12,360,831

Total number of votes normal circumstances

1,876,597,149

Number of votes in case of special cause

Number of votes Common Shares

1,864,236,318

Number of votes Common Shares B

494,433,240

Total number of votes in case of special cause

2,358,669,558

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:57:06 UTC.