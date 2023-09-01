Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
05:04:31 2023-09-01 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4.778
EUR
+0.80%
+0.65%
+0.84%
Aegon N : Overview shares and votes
OVERVIEW NUMBER ISSUED SHARES AND NUMBER OF VOTES
AEGON N.V. AT 01/09/2023
Number of Authorized Shares
Number of Authorized Common Shares
6,000,000,000
Number of Authorized Common Shares B
3,000,000,000
Total number of authorized shares
9,000,000,000
Number of Issued Shares
Number of Issued Common Shares
2,029,726,912
Number of issued Common Shares B
502,378,680
Total number of issued shares
2,532,105,592
Number of votes normal circumstances
Number of votes Common Shares
1,864,236,318
Number of votes Common Shares B
12,360,831
Total number of votes normal circumstances
1,876,597,149
Number of votes in case of special cause
Number of votes Common Shares
1,864,236,318
Number of votes Common Shares B
494,433,240
Total number of votes in case of special cause
2,358,669,558
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer AEGON NV published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:57:06 UTC.
Emerging markets beaten back in August as China chills the mood
Aug. 31
RE
AEGON N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
Aug. 28
FA
AEGON : EPS cut (2022: from € 0.61 to -0.48, 2023: from € 0.84 to 0.69)
Aug. 24
Analysis-US bond yields surge despite muted inflation as investors look beyond Fed
Aug. 23
RE
AEGON : H1 23: Results in line but a light Solvency ratio
Aug. 18
Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines
Aug. 18
RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Higher Rate, Inflation Worries Linger
Aug. 18
DJ
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
Aug. 18
DJ
Aegon N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Aug. 17
CI
Aegon N.V. Announces Interim Dividend for 2023, Payable on September 27, 2023
Aug. 17
CI
Aegon N.V. Provides Common Share Dividend Guidance for 2023
Aug. 17
CI
European Midday Briefing: Fears Over Inflation, Further Fed Hikes Weigh on Stocks
Aug. 17
DJ
European shares fall on dour earnings, Fed minutes sour sentiment
Aug. 17
RE
Aegon capital buffer falls short of expectations
Aug. 17
RE
European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment
Aug. 17
RE
Transcript : Aegon N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
Aug. 17
CI
Aegon half-year operating profit up 3% to 818 million euros
Aug. 17
RE
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings
Jul. 25
DJ
The mismatched metamorphosis of Turkey's financial markets
Jul. 20
RE
Euro zone government bonds hold gains after powerful rally
Jul. 14
RE
Euro zone government bonds hold gains after powerful rally
Jul. 14
RE
Caledonia Investments solicits bids for $585 million wealth manager 7IM -sources
Jul. 12
RE
Hunt prioritises tackling inflation over tax cuts amid pressure from Tory MPs
Jul. 10
AN
UK pension funds back next phase of post-Brexit City shake up
Jul. 10
RE
Global markets live: JetBlue, BAE Systems, Exxon, Tesco, GM...
Jul. 06 Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Aegon N.V. is one of the world's largest insurance groups. Gross premiums break down by activity as follows:
- life insurance (88.5%);
- accident and health insurance (11.5%).
The group is also involved in banking activities.
More about the company
Average target price
5.388EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.67% Consensus