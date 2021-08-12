Aegon N : Presentation 2Q 2021

2Q 2021 results
Lard Friese
Chief Executive Officer
Duncan Russell
Chief Transformation Officer
Matt Rider
Chief Financial Officer
August 12, 2021
Helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security
Steady progress on strategic priorities
-
Steady progress on strategic priorities and financial targets
-
Executing the operational improvement plan and achieving expense savings
-
Maximizing value of Variable Annuities
-
Continued commercial momentum in Strategic Assets
-
Increasing dividends to shareholders
2
Executing on Aegon's granular operating plan
|
Initiative delivery
|
• Continued rapid pace and execution
|
(in no. of initiatives)
|
rhythm
|
|
1,140
|
44
|
528
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
•
|
Executed on 45% of initiatives, which
|
|
|
|
|
Growth
|
278
|
|
|
|
|
will contribute to the operating result
|
initiatives
|
|
|
|
|
over time
|
|
|
|
|
45% executed
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
656
|
•
|
Achieved half of our EUR 400 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense reduction target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
Expense
|
862
|
|
|
|
|
|
initiatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
CMD
|
Net change
|
Executed
|
In progress
|
|
|
|
|
in number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of initiatives
|
|
|
|
3
Achieving continuous growth in US Strategic Assets
US - Individual Solutions
New life sales
(in USD million)
New business strain
(in USD million)
Value of new life business
(in USD million,
MCVNB)
Retirement Plans Middle-Market written sales
(in USD million)
Retirement Plans Middle-Market net deposits
(in USD million)
-
Continued growth with Indexed Universal Life product
-
Growing sales from increasing number of licensed agents and increasing market share in World Financial Group (WFG)
-
Supporting value of new business by volume growth, favorable product mix, and lower expenses
-
Maintaining top-5 position in Middle-Market new sales
-
Strong momentum in written sales supported by contract wins in Pooled Plan Arrangements
-
Continued positive net deposits
Consistently delivering in NL and UK Strategic Assets
NL
Mortgage origination
(in EUR billion)
Workplace net deposits
(in EUR million)
Net growth Knab customers
(in 1,000 customers)
UK
Workplace net deposits
(in GBP million)
Retail net deposits
(in GBP million)
-
(78)
2Q20 2Q21
Platform Revenues
|
expenses/AuA
|
gained/(lost) on
|
(in bps)
|
net deposits
(in GBP million, annualized)
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
2Q20
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
2Q21
-
Continued high mortgage origination volumes
-
Growing net deposits in low-cost defined contribution products by 20%
-
Further increasing number of customers for online bank Knab
-
Achieved GBP 200 billion assets under administration supported by net deposits and favorable markets
-
Growing net deposits in Workplace from middle-market employers as well as large corporates (Master Trust)
-
Improving platform efficiency from expense savings, favorable markets
-
Revenues lost driven by run-off of traditional product portfolio, while in 2Q20 net outflows were subdued due to reduced activity in a COVID-19 environment
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:06 UTC.