Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-273041

PROSPECTUS

752,605,544 Common Shares

Dear shareholder,

On June 30, 2023, we announced our intention to change our legal domicile from the Netherlands to Bermuda. Subsequently, Aegon's group supervision will transfer to the Bermuda Monetary Authority, the current regulator of Aegon's three insurance entities incorporated in Bermuda under the Transamerica name. Following the combination of our Dutch insurance business with a.s.r. on July 4, 2023, we no longer have a regulated insurance business in the Netherlands. Under Solvency II rules, Aegon's current de facto group supervisor, the Dutch Central Bank, or DNB, can therefore no longer remain Aegon's group supervisor. After consulting the members of the college of supervisors, the BMA has informed Aegon that the BMA will become its group supervisor if Aegon were to transfer its legal seat to Bermuda. The Solvency II Regime will continue to apply to our insurance businesses located in the European Union. Aegon's regulated insurance entities in the US, UK, Spain, Portugal and in other jurisdictions will continue to be supervised by their current local regulators.

The change of legal domicile to Bermuda allows us to maintain our headquarters in the Netherlands and to remain a Dutch tax resident. Bermuda has a well-developed system of corporate law, enabling application of international governance standards going forward, and is a well-known location for insurance companies, including three of Aegon's current subsidiaries. In addition, Bermuda's regulatory regime is well recognized, having been granted equivalent status by the EU under the Solvency II regime, and by the UK under its own solvency regime. It is also considered to be a qualified jurisdiction and reciprocal jurisdiction by the U.S. National Association of Insurance Commissioners (subject to certain limitations and exceptions). While DNB ceased to be our default group supervisor following the combination of the Dutch insurance business with a.s.r. on the basis of the Solvency II regime, DNB has agreed to temporarily stay on as de facto group supervisor on the basis of a delegation agreement with the Spanish supervisory authority, the Direccíón General de Seguros y Fondos de Pensiones, or DGSFP, to ensure a smooth transfer of group supervision. In the interim phase, the presence of a continued and constant delegated group supervisor therefore is ensured.

In the past two and a half years, we have worked hard to execute the strategy as communicated to you at our capital markets day in December 2020. We have been able to deliver on many of our strategic intentions, such as sharpening our strategic focus and improving Aegon's strategic and financial profile through enhanced operational performance and strengthening of our capital position. The completion of the transaction with a.s.r. on July 4, 2023, formed a leader in the Dutch insurance market and enables Aegon to increase its focus on creating advantaged businesses in chosen markets outside the Netherlands. We believe the proposed redomiciliation will help us succeed in furthering our strategic intentions going forward as presented at our capital markets day on June 22, 2023. Upon completion of the redomiciliation to Bermuda, Aegon's headquarters will remain in the Netherlands, Aegon will remain a Dutch tax resident and Aegon's shares will remain listed on Euronext Amsterdam and NYSE. Aegon will continue to report under the IFRS accounting standards. Aegon is exploring the implementation of U.S. GAAP in the medium term, in addition to IFRS, so as to allow for better comparison against U.S. peers and provide long-term strategic flexibility for the Aegon Group.

We ask the Aegon general meeting of shareholders for approval of the proposed redomiciliation. The purpose of this U.S. Shareholder Circular is to ensure that Aegon's U.S. shareholders are adequately informed of the facts and circumstances relevant to vote on the approval of the proposed redomiciliation. See "About this U.S. Shareholder Circular".

As further explained in this U.S. Shareholder Circular, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aegon have concluded that the proposed redomiciliation is in the interest of Aegon and its stakeholders, and unanimously recommend voting in favor of the proposed redomiciliation. We encourage you to read the information included or incorporated by reference in this U.S. Shareholder Circular carefully. We hope that you will follow the recommendation of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and vote in favor of the proposed redomiciliation.

We greatly value your support as shareholder and look forward to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on September 29, 2023.

Yours sincerely, /s/ Eilard Friese

Eilard Friese, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board /s/ William L.A. Connelly

William L.A. Connelly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission, the Registrar of Companies of Bermuda or the Bermuda Monetary Authority has approved or disapproved the conversions and other transactions described in this U.S. Shareholder Circular, nor have they approved or disapproved of the securities to be registered under this U.S. Shareholder Circular or determined if this U.S. Shareholder Circular is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Our common shares are listed on the Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "AGN", and our common shares of New York registry are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AEG". The common shares of Aegon Ltd. will remain listed under the same symbol after the Redomiciliation.

Investing in our common shares involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 22 of this prospectus.

This U.S. Shareholder Circular is dated August 17, 2023.