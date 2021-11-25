Log in
  Aegon N.V.
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Aegon N : Research confirms worth of 'From Debt to Opportunity' program

11/25/2021 | 10:20am EST
Over 18,000 household in the seven Dutch cities ― Amsterdam, Arnhem, The Hague, Groningen, Leeuwarden, Rotterdam, and Zwolle ― have participated in the program over the last five years. There have been a total of 85 informal poverty and debt projects and a wide variety of participants, including young people, entrepreneurs, women from non-Dutch backgrounds, refugees, and single parents.

Employees of NN and Aegon provided coaching and support. At Aegon, 450 Aegon employees from our offices in The Hague, Leeuwarden and Groningen volunteered their time and expertise.

Measuring effectiveness

Insurance group Nationale-Nederlanden launched the From Debt to Opportunity program (in Dutch, Van Schulden naar Kansens), in 2016. Aegon joined as the goals of reducing poverty caused by debt issues and promoting financial self-reliance fit our commitment to support the local communities in which we operate.

One question is always asked about such programs. Does it actually have a lasting and positive effect on participants and their finances? The evidence suggests that it does.

During the last five years, research has been conducted by the Poverty Interventions Research Group at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, into informal debt counseling in the Netherlands. Researchers Roeland van Geuns and Jodi Mak presented the results of the unique study to a conference From Debts to Opportunities: Knowing What Works on November 25, 2021.

Some 75% of From Debt to Opportunity participants indicated increased self-confidence and financial self-reliance. The research also showed that people with a relatively low debt - up to EUR 3,000 - are taking the biggest steps, particularly in the areas of self-confidence and self-reliance. And finally, the researchers make it clear that professional debt counselingin the Netherlands should be offered sooner.

The lessons learned during the program will be applied to the new version called Step Forward (Stap Vooruit) in 2022.

.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 295 M 20 540 M 20 540 M
Net income 2021 1 423 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M 5 208 M 5 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,13x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 8 735 M 9 779 M 9 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,35 €
Average target price 4,47 €
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allegra Cristina C. van Hövell-Patrizi Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Corien M. Wortmann-Kool Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.34.40%9 779
AXA30.89%68 274
METLIFE, INC.33.40%52 682
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.24%52 127
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.40.04%41 327
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.40%37 998