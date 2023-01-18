Aegon N : TV THE HAGUE - Form 6-K

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

The Hague - January 17, 2023

Aegon Extraordinary General Meeting approves combination of Aegon's Dutch businesses with a.s.r.

Aegon N.V.'s Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) has today approved the strategic decision to combine Aegon's Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination operations with a.s.r. to create a leading player in the Dutch market.

As announced on October 27, 2022, the transaction with a.s.r. is expected to lead to a EUR 3.3 billion reduction in IFRS shareholders' equity. The majority thereof will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022, in accordance with the applicable accounting rules. The reduction in IFRS shareholders' equity will not impact Aegon's solvency ratios or capacity to pay targeted dividends.

In addition to the shareholders' approval obtained today, the closing of this transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and antitrust approvals. The works council of Aegon has rendered a positive advice in relation to the proposed transaction.

The full details of the resolution approved during the EGM can be found here.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.