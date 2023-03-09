Aegon N : TV THE HAGUE - Form 6-K

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

The Hague - March 9, 2023

Aegon hosts educational webinar on IFRS 17 and IFRS 9

Aegon will today host an educational webinar to outline its implementation of the accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, which have become effective on January 1, 2023. IFRS 17 is the first international accounting standard for insurance contracts and aims to create more consistency and comparability between companies. While the new accounting standard will impact Aegon's financial reporting, it will not impact its strategy, capital management approach, financial targets and outlook.

During the webinar, Aegon will explain the choices it has made in implementing IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 and the impact of the new standards on its balance sheet and income statement by using selected key financial information.

Reducing earnings volatility

The new standard more closely aligns the valuation of assets and liabilities, which will reduce the impact from accounting mismatches in the financial results compared with the previous standards. Aegon has made accounting choices in implementing IFRS 17 where possible that allow for alignment of earnings with the relevant local capital frameworks and limit earnings volatility from accounting mismatches.

Financial impact of the transition to new accounting standards

In the IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 opening balance sheet of January 1, 2022, Aegon's shareholders' equity is expected to decline to around EUR 11.7 billion from around EUR 17.8 billion excluding revaluation reserves under IFRS 4. This reflects the establishment of a contractual service margin (CSM) of EUR 11.8 billion pre-tax. The CSM represents a substantial stock of future value that is expected to be released through the operating result over time and to lead to a higher operating result than under IFRS 4.

Further details will be shared during the educational webinar, that will be hosted by Matt Rider, CFO, and Jan Willem Weidema, Head of Investor Relations. The webinar will commence at 12:30 pm CET and a link to register for the livestream is available on the corporate website. After the presentation, analysts will have the opportunity to ask questions through the webinar platform. A replay will be available later today.

The link to access the webinar, the supporting presentation and explanatory videos are located on the investor relations page of our website at aegon.com.

