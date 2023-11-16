3Q 2023 Trading update supplement
November 16, 2023
3Q 2023 Trading update supplement
Contents
Business update
Americas
4
United Kingdom
6
Asset Management
8
International
10
Financial highlights
Aegon Ltd. Main capital ratios
12
Aegon Ltd. Capital generation
13
Aegon Ltd. Operating capital generation
13
Aegon Americas Capital generation
13
Aegon Ltd. Cash Capital at Holding
14
Other information
Exchange rates
16
Aegon Americas
Aegon Americas
Business update
amounts in millions
USD
2022
2023
Full Year
First
Second
Third
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
2022
2023
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Strategic Assets KPIs
World Financial Group (WFG)
56,936
58,263
59,211
62,637
66,915
69,846
69,104
62,637
Number of licensed agents (end of period)
30,510
30,589
31,370
32,343
33,314
34,265
35,521
32,343
Number of multi-ticket agents (end of period)
Transamerica's market share in WFG (US Life)
58%
61%
64%
66%
64%
64%
65%
62%
Individual Life
72
168
154
115
167
157
509
Earnings on in-force (Individual Life excl. WFG and Universal Life)
192
New business strain
71
77
76
80
82
83
82
303
Retirement Plans
30
15
22
101
Earnings on in-force (Retirement Plans excl. SPGA annuities)
13
24
21
44
Written sales mid-sized plans
1,273
855
805
967
2,550
1,055
1,841
3,901
Net deposits/(outflows) mid-sized plans
288
467
532
(5,725)
932
64
243
(4,437)
Individual Retirement Accounts AuA
8,937
8,104
7,793
8,413
9,043
9,539
9,458
8,413
General Account Stable Value AuA
10,004
10,102
10,197
10,052
10,468
10,732
10,797
10,052
Financial Assets KPIs
Operating capital generation
13
82
(13)
(12)
63
96
69
69
Capital employed in Financial Assets (at 400% RBC ratio)
4,612
4,389
4,352
4,083
3,889
4,082
4,093
4,083
Variable Annuities dynamic hedge effectiveness ratio (%) ¹
97%
98%
97%
96%
97%
99%
99%
97%
NPV of LTC rate increases approved since end-2022
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
42
86
108
n/a
New business KPIs
Individual Solutions
94
106
108
124
113
119
118
431
Workplace Solutions
21
22
12
12
27
16
14
67
New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)
114
128
120
136
140
135
132
498
New premium production accident & health insurance
54
30
26
24
40
21
22
133
Individual Solutions
(2,081)
(2,601)
(1,873)
(2,485)
(1,220)
(1,621)
(1,824)
(9,040)
Workplace Solutions
(69)
41
(18)
(7,857)
285
(1,443)
(1,598)
(7,902)
Net deposits/(outflows)
(2,149)
(2,560)
(1,891)
(10,342)
(935)
(3,065)
(3,422)
(16,942)
1. Dynamic Hedge effectiveness ratio (%) represents the hedge effectiveness on targeted risk, in particular impact from linear equity and interest rate movements.
Aegon United Kingdom
Aegon United Kingdom
Business update
amounts in millions
GBP
2022
2023
Full Year
First
Second
Third
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
2022
2023
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Retail platform
23
(89)
(379)
(432)
(413)
(724)
(903)
(877)
Workplace Solutions platform
701
406
462
655
733
773
(379)
2,223
Total platform business
724
317
83
223
320
49
(1,282)
1,346
Traditional products
(268)
(232)
(222)
(239)
(264)
(260)
(378)
(961)
Total platform and traditional business
456
85
(139)
(16)
56
(211)
(1,660)
385
Institutional
(303)
(1,245)
(1,672)
476
2,786
239
(258)
(2,743)
Total net deposits/(outflows)
153
(1,160)
(1,811)
461
2,841
28
(1,919)
(2,358)
New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)
6
6
5
5
6
3
-
22
Strategic KPIs
Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits
(1.7)
(2.3)
(2.7)
(2.3)
(2.6)
(3.4)
(5.5)
(9.0)
Platform expenses / AuA (bps)
19 bps
21 bps
22 bps
21 bps
23 bps
24 bps
24 bps
21 bps
Aegon Asset Management
Aegon Asset Management
Business update
amounts in millions
EUR
2022
2023
Full Year
First
Second
Third
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
2022
2023
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
General Account
(2,664)
(3,565)
(3,301)
(211)
(935)
242
(364)
(9,742)
Affiliate
(1,051)
(1,899)
(84)
974
483
(1,025)
(477)
(2,061)
Third Party
423
(822)
(1,027)
(2,372)
(367)
(207)
(1,208)
(3,798)
Global Platforms
(3,293)
(6,286)
(4,412)
(1,610)
(819)
(989)
(2,049)
(15,601)
Strategic Partnerships
2,311
1,148
1,516
(1,406)
(1,259)
644
(322)
3,569
Net deposits/(outflows)
(982)
(5,138)
(2,896)
(3,016)
(2,078)
(345)
(2,371)
(12,032)
Strategic KPIs
Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits - Global Platforms
(1.9)
(7.9)
(6.4)
(6.5)
0.5
0.3
(1.5)
(22.7)
General Account
111,887
101,555
98,070
91,457
91,788
90,765
67,027
91,457
Affiliate
69,834
62,139
59,778
61,174
63,531
63,698
37,928
61,174
Third Party
96,932
89,012
86,845
83,045
83,306
83,834
132,911
83,045
Global Platforms
278,652
252,706
244,693
235,677
238,626
238,297
237,866
235,677
Strategic Partnerships
109,453
62,007
60,954
57,429
57,037
54,799
57,467
57,429
Assets under Management
388,105
314,713
305,647
293,106
295,663
293,096
295,334
293,106
Please note that the movements of the Assets under Management within Global Platforms in 3Q 2023 are predominantly the result of the transaction with a.s.r. Movements from strategic transactions are not recorded as net flows. The asset transfers from Aegon to a.s.r. in October 2023 have been reflected in these numbers.
Aegon International
Aegon International
Business update
amounts in millions
EUR
2022
2023
Full Year
First
Second
Third
Fourth
First
Second
Third
Fourth
2022
2023
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Spain & Portugal
15
15
12
13
12
13
10
56
China
30
15
17
24
46
36
14
87
Brazil
19
25
25
37
23
36
49
105
TLB and others
-
3
1
2
5
5
6
6
New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)
65
59
55
75
86
89
79
253
New premium production accident & health insurance
8
8
8
12
15
14
12
35
New premium production property & casualty insurance
25
23
17
17
18
20
14
82
