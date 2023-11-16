3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

November 16, 2023

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Contents

Business update

Americas

4

United Kingdom

6

Asset Management

8

International

10

Financial highlights

Aegon Ltd. Main capital ratios

12

Aegon Ltd. Capital generation

13

Aegon Ltd. Operating capital generation

13

Aegon Americas Capital generation

13

Aegon Ltd. Cash Capital at Holding

14

Other information

Exchange rates

16

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Americas

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Americas

unaudited

Business update

amounts in millions

USD

2022

2023

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2022

2023

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Strategic Assets KPIs

World Financial Group (WFG)

56,936

58,263

59,211

62,637

66,915

69,846

69,104

62,637

Number of licensed agents (end of period)

30,510

30,589

31,370

32,343

33,314

34,265

35,521

32,343

Number of multi-ticket agents (end of period)

Transamerica's market share in WFG (US Life)

58%

61%

64%

66%

64%

64%

65%

62%

Individual Life

72

168

154

115

167

157

509

Earnings on in-force (Individual Life excl. WFG and Universal Life)

192

New business strain

71

77

76

80

82

83

82

303

Retirement Plans

30

15

22

101

Earnings on in-force (Retirement Plans excl. SPGA annuities)

13

24

21

44

Written sales mid-sized plans

1,273

855

805

967

2,550

1,055

1,841

3,901

Net deposits/(outflows) mid-sized plans

288

467

532

(5,725)

932

64

243

(4,437)

Individual Retirement Accounts AuA

8,937

8,104

7,793

8,413

9,043

9,539

9,458

8,413

General Account Stable Value AuA

10,004

10,102

10,197

10,052

10,468

10,732

10,797

10,052

Financial Assets KPIs

Operating capital generation

13

82

(13)

(12)

63

96

69

69

Capital employed in Financial Assets (at 400% RBC ratio)

4,612

4,389

4,352

4,083

3,889

4,082

4,093

4,083

Variable Annuities dynamic hedge effectiveness ratio (%) ¹

97%

98%

97%

96%

97%

99%

99%

97%

NPV of LTC rate increases approved since end-2022

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

42

86

108

n/a

New business KPIs

Individual Solutions

94

106

108

124

113

119

118

431

Workplace Solutions

21

22

12

12

27

16

14

67

New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)

114

128

120

136

140

135

132

498

New premium production accident & health insurance

54

30

26

24

40

21

22

133

Individual Solutions

(2,081)

(2,601)

(1,873)

(2,485)

(1,220)

(1,621)

(1,824)

(9,040)

Workplace Solutions

(69)

41

(18)

(7,857)

285

(1,443)

(1,598)

(7,902)

Net deposits/(outflows)

(2,149)

(2,560)

(1,891)

(10,342)

(935)

(3,065)

(3,422)

(16,942)

1. Dynamic Hedge effectiveness ratio (%) represents the hedge effectiveness on targeted risk, in particular impact from linear equity and interest rate movements.

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon United Kingdom

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon United Kingdom

unaudited

Business update

amounts in millions

GBP

2022

2023

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2022

2023

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Retail platform

23

(89)

(379)

(432)

(413)

(724)

(903)

(877)

Workplace Solutions platform

701

406

462

655

733

773

(379)

2,223

Total platform business

724

317

83

223

320

49

(1,282)

1,346

Traditional products

(268)

(232)

(222)

(239)

(264)

(260)

(378)

(961)

Total platform and traditional business

456

85

(139)

(16)

56

(211)

(1,660)

385

Institutional

(303)

(1,245)

(1,672)

476

2,786

239

(258)

(2,743)

Total net deposits/(outflows)

153

(1,160)

(1,811)

461

2,841

28

(1,919)

(2,358)

New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)

6

6

5

5

6

3

-

22

Strategic KPIs

Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits

(1.7)

(2.3)

(2.7)

(2.3)

(2.6)

(3.4)

(5.5)

(9.0)

Platform expenses / AuA (bps)

19 bps

21 bps

22 bps

21 bps

23 bps

24 bps

24 bps

21 bps

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Asset Management

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Asset Management

unaudited

Business update

amounts in millions

EUR

2022

2023

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2022

2023

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

General Account

(2,664)

(3,565)

(3,301)

(211)

(935)

242

(364)

(9,742)

Affiliate

(1,051)

(1,899)

(84)

974

483

(1,025)

(477)

(2,061)

Third Party

423

(822)

(1,027)

(2,372)

(367)

(207)

(1,208)

(3,798)

Global Platforms

(3,293)

(6,286)

(4,412)

(1,610)

(819)

(989)

(2,049)

(15,601)

Strategic Partnerships

2,311

1,148

1,516

(1,406)

(1,259)

644

(322)

3,569

Net deposits/(outflows)

(982)

(5,138)

(2,896)

(3,016)

(2,078)

(345)

(2,371)

(12,032)

Strategic KPIs

Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits - Global Platforms

(1.9)

(7.9)

(6.4)

(6.5)

0.5

0.3

(1.5)

(22.7)

General Account

111,887

101,555

98,070

91,457

91,788

90,765

67,027

91,457

Affiliate

69,834

62,139

59,778

61,174

63,531

63,698

37,928

61,174

Third Party

96,932

89,012

86,845

83,045

83,306

83,834

132,911

83,045

Global Platforms

278,652

252,706

244,693

235,677

238,626

238,297

237,866

235,677

Strategic Partnerships

109,453

62,007

60,954

57,429

57,037

54,799

57,467

57,429

Assets under Management

388,105

314,713

305,647

293,106

295,663

293,096

295,334

293,106

Please note that the movements of the Assets under Management within Global Platforms in 3Q 2023 are predominantly the result of the transaction with a.s.r. Movements from strategic transactions are not recorded as net flows. The asset transfers from Aegon to a.s.r. in October 2023 have been reflected in these numbers.

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon International

3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon International

unaudited

Business update

amounts in millions

EUR

2022

2023

Full Year

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

2022

2023

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Spain & Portugal

15

15

12

13

12

13

10

56

China

30

15

17

24

46

36

14

87

Brazil

19

25

25

37

23

36

49

105

TLB and others

-

3

1

2

5

5

6

6

New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)

65

59

55

75

86

89

79

253

New premium production accident & health insurance

8

8

8

12

15

14

12

35

New premium production property & casualty insurance

25

23

17

17

18

20

14

82

