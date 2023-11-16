3Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Asset Management unaudited Business update amounts in millions EUR 2022 2023 Full Year First Second Third Fourth First Second Third Fourth 2022 2023 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter General Account (2,664) (3,565) (3,301) (211) (935) 242 (364) (9,742) Affiliate (1,051) (1,899) (84) 974 483 (1,025) (477) (2,061) Third Party 423 (822) (1,027) (2,372) (367) (207) (1,208) (3,798) Global Platforms (3,293) (6,286) (4,412) (1,610) (819) (989) (2,049) (15,601) Strategic Partnerships 2,311 1,148 1,516 (1,406) (1,259) 644 (322) 3,569 Net deposits/(outflows) (982) (5,138) (2,896) (3,016) (2,078) (345) (2,371) (12,032) Strategic KPIs Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits - Global Platforms (1.9) (7.9) (6.4) (6.5) 0.5 0.3 (1.5) (22.7) General Account 111,887 101,555 98,070 91,457 91,788 90,765 67,027 91,457 Affiliate 69,834 62,139 59,778 61,174 63,531 63,698 37,928 61,174 Third Party 96,932 89,012 86,845 83,045 83,306 83,834 132,911 83,045 Global Platforms 278,652 252,706 244,693 235,677 238,626 238,297 237,866 235,677 Strategic Partnerships 109,453 62,007 60,954 57,429 57,037 54,799 57,467 57,429 Assets under Management 388,105 314,713 305,647 293,106 295,663 293,096 295,334 293,106

Please note that the movements of the Assets under Management within Global Platforms in 3Q 2023 are predominantly the result of the transaction with a.s.r. Movements from strategic transactions are not recorded as net flows. The asset transfers from Aegon to a.s.r. in October 2023 have been reflected in these numbers.