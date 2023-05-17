Advanced search
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:53 2023-05-16 am EDT
4.139 EUR   -0.77%
01:30aAegon N : Trading update supplement 1Q 2023
01:02aAegon's trading update for the first quarter 2023
01:01aAegon's trading update for the first quarter 2023
Aegon N : Trading update supplement 1Q 2023

05/17/2023 | 01:30am EDT
1Q 2023 Trading update supplement

The Hague, May 17, 2023

Helping people live their best lives

1Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Table of contents

Business Update

Other information

3

Americas

20

Exchange rates

4

United Kingdom

21

Disclaimers

5

Asset Management

22

Corporate and shareholder information

  1. International
  2. The Netherlands

Financial Highlights

  1. Aegon N.V. Main capital ratios
  2. Aegon N.V. Capital generation
  1. Aegon N.V. Operating capital generation
  2. Aegon N.V. Cash Capital at Holding

Investments general account

13 Aegon N.V. Investments general account

  1. Aegon N.V. Corporate bonds and structured assets
  2. Aegon Americas Investments general account
  1. Aegon Americas Corporate bonds and structured assets
  2. Aegon Americas Investments general account (II)
  3. Aegon Americas Investments general account (III)
  1. Aegon Americas Investments general account (IV)
  2. Aegon United Kingdom Investments general account
  1. Aegon United Kingdom Corporate bonds and structured assets
  2. Aegon International Investments general account
  1. Aegon International Corporate bonds and structured assets
  2. Aegon The Netherlands Investments general account

19 Aegon The Netherlands Corporate bonds and structured assets

Unaudited

1

Business Update

Unaudited

1Q 2023 Trading update supplement

  • Americas
  • United Kingdom
  • Asset Management
  • International
  • The Netherlands

2

1Q 2023 Trading update supplement

Aegon Americas

Business update

unaudited

USD millions

Notes

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

%

Individual Solutions

113

94

21

Workplace Solutions

27

21

31

New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)

140

114

23

New premium production accident & health insurance

40

54

(27)

Individual Solutions

(1,220)

(2,081)

41

Workplace Solutions

285

(69)

n.m.

Net deposits/(outflows)

(935)

(2,149)

57

Strategic KPIs

Individual Life

82

71

16

New business strain

Retirement Plans Middle-Market

932

288

n.m.

Net deposits/(outflows)

Written sales

2,550

1,273

100

Variable Annuities

(24)

(120)

80

Capital generation

Dynamic hedge effectiveness ratio (%)

97%

97%

-

Long-Term Care

1

51

(98)

Capital generation

NPV of rate increases approved since end-2020

513

368

39

Unaudited

3

1Q 2023 Trading update supplement

United Kingdom

Business update

unaudited

GBP millions

Notes

1Q 2023

1Q 2022

%

Retail platform

(413)

23

n.m.

Workplace Solutions platform

733

701

5

Total platform business

320

724

(56)

Traditional products

(264)

(268)

2

Total platform and traditional business

56

456

(88)

Institutional

2,786

(303)

n.m.

Total net deposits/(outflows)

2,841

153

n.m.

New life sales (recurring plus 1/10 single)

6

6

(1)

Strategic KPIs

Annualized revenues gained/(lost) on net deposits

(3)

(2)

(53)

Platform expenses / AuA (bps)

23 bps

19 bps

Unaudited

4

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
