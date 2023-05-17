Aegon N : Trading update supplement 1Q 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 14 986 M 16 277 M 16 277 M Net income 2023 985 M 1 070 M 1 070 M Net Debt 2023 3 516 M 3 819 M 3 819 M P/E ratio 2023 7,26x Yield 2023 7,10% Capitalization 8 140 M 8 841 M 8 841 M EV / Sales 2023 0,78x EV / Sales 2024 0,76x Nbr of Employees 19 087 Free-Float 81,1% Chart AEGON N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 4,14 € Average target price 5,33 € Spread / Average Target 28,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AEGON N.V. -12.64% 8 841 AXA 6.54% 71 293 AFLAC INCORPORATED -9.42% 39 371 PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.37% 39 118 METLIFE, INC. -30.25% 37 617 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 7.58% 35 369