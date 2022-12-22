Aegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets

In November last year Aegon formally committed to transitioning its general account investment portfolio to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In this context Aegon joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a UN convened group of institutional investors with the same ambition.

To-date, Aegon has announced a target to reduce 25% of the weighted average carbon intensity of its corporate fixed income and equity assets by 2025, against a 2019 baseline. As required by our Alliance membership, Aegon has introduced two additional short-term targets, which further commit the company to:

Invest USD 2.5 billion in activities to help mitigate climate change or adapt to the associated impacts by 2025.

Engage with at least the top 20 carbon emitters in the portfolio by 2025.

Read more about our climate ambition and approach