  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:56 2022-12-22 am EST
4.845 EUR   +0.19%
09:40aAegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets
PU
12/15Aegon Completes Two Share Buyback Programs Worth EUR436 Million
MT
12/15Aegon N : BlackRock Inc. - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aegon N : expands on 2025 climate targets

12/22/2022 | 09:40am EST
Net-zero emission targets

In November last year Aegon formally committed to transitioning its general account investment portfolio to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In this context Aegon joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a UN convened group of institutional investors with the same ambition.

To-date, Aegon has announced a target to reduce 25% of the weighted average carbon intensity of its corporate fixed income and equity assets by 2025, against a 2019 baseline. As required by our Alliance membership, Aegon has introduced two additional short-term targets, which further commit the company to:

  • Invest USD 2.5 billion in activities to help mitigate climate change or adapt to the associated impacts by 2025.
  • Engage with at least the top 20 carbon emitters in the portfolio by 2025.

Read more about our climate ambition and approach

Attachments

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 552 M 21 808 M 21 808 M
Net income 2022 424 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2022 4 330 M 4 595 M 4 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,1x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 9 605 M 10 192 M 10 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 5,18 €
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.10.08%10 192
AXA1.95%67 609
METLIFE, INC.14.88%57 151
AFLAC INCORPORATED22.38%44 433
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-7.28%36 932
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.28%36 137