    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/07 11:39:11 am
3.956 EUR   +1.51%
06:12aAEGON N  : A simple Mother's Day wish list
PU
05:18aBANK OF MOM AND DAD : smart saving for college, wedding, or a down payment
PU
05/07AEGON N  : My Mother's Day wish list
PU
Aegon N : A simple Mother's Day wish list

05/09/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1. Say 'I appreciate you'

Mothers do so much for us that we may occasionally be guilty of taking them for granted. International Mother's Day (Sunday, May 9) is an opportunity to show you care and appreciate everything she does. Even the smallest gestures are valued.

2. Some peace and quiet for an hour - let's be crazy - two hours!

Constant sleep deprivation is a standard feature of motherhood. Babies can't help craving attention, but mothers would like you to know that once you can talk, you can also be quiet. Some extra nap time for mother is a wonderful gift on Mother's Day.

3. Taking on the chores

Everyone likes to have a meal prepared for them. Mother is no different. And, it's a bonus if the children would also like to take on extra tasks such as cleaning up afterwards.

4. Flowers, gifts, and hugs

Floral and other gifts are very welcome as long as they are in line with point 1 (saying 'I appreciate you').

5. Make a video call to just chat

One for the older children among us who have left the nest. Instance messaging and social media are fine for contact with friends. But don't forget to ring your mother on Mother's Day. Why not go all out and make it a video chat!

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 590 M 23 825 M 23 825 M
Net income 2021 1 070 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 4 069 M 4 069 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 8 143 M 9 896 M 9 903 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 322
Free-Float 82,8%
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark H. Bloom Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.22.29%9 896
AXA16.49%65 922
METLIFE, INC.42.60%58 934
PRUDENTIAL PLC17.22%57 477
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.71%41 776
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.13%41 340