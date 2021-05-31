Log in
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Aegon N : donates to pandemic relief efforts in India

05/31/2021
The donation was made jointly by Aegon N.V. on behalf of the Group, and the Aegon Transamerica Foundation on behalf of our US business, Transamerica.

Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon N.V.: 'Everyone at Aegon and Transamerica has been deeply moved by the situation in India. Having operated in the country through a joint venture since 2008, our hearts go out to our valued colleagues, their families and our many business partners during this particularly distressing and worrying time.

'It is also heartening to see how so many local and international organizations are working closely to provide the relief and support that will help save countless lives and assist the country to get through this crisis.'

The Aegon Transamerica Foundation contributed to Direct Relief, a US-headquartered international humanitarian aid organization. Direct Relief is providing oxygen concentrators for critical patients, medication, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and financial resources for frontline health providers in India.

The Aegon Group contribution went to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in India, where it is working tirelessly to tackle the impact of the pandemic on children and their families, and boost access to critical oxygen therapy & accurate testing.

'UNICEF is in a race against time to save lives in the deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections in India,' said Carla Haddad Mardini, UNICEF Director of Private Fundraising & Partnerships. 'We are grateful for Aegon's rapid and generous support as it will help UNICEF deliver critical oxygen supplies and boost testing capacity. Aegon's support will also contribute to the strengthening of health systems for the future.'

2020 donations

Aegon's donations in 2020 amounted to EUR 9.5 million, a 16% increase compared to 2019. Overall, through our businesses, Aegon supported approximately 500 charities and good causes in 2020. Over EUR 1.6 million or 17% of the 2020 total was directed towards pandemic-related donations.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
