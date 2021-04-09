Log in
AEGON N.V.

AGN
Aegon N : provides updated disclosures related to the execution of its strategy

04/09/2021 | 02:10am EDT
As the company is moving towards quarterly results disclosures as of the first quarter 2021, this document provides quarterly results comparatives for the four quarters of 2020. At the same time, the relevance of the disclosures is enhanced by including key performance indicators that are aligned with Aegon's new strategy announced at the Capital Markets Day last December.

Specifically, the updated Financial Supplement provides a set of key performance indicators to provide insight on the realization of the strategic priorities in each of Aegon's businesses. For Strategic Assets, the Growth Markets, and Asset Management, these indicators focus on growth and profitability. Capital generation and balance sheet strength are emphasized for Financial Assets.

Furthermore, the relevance of the disclosures is further enhanced by updating the definition of some performance indicators, by adjusting the lines of business views to better reflect the way the business is managed, and by aligning the terminology used for certain metrics to industry practice.

These changes should assist investors in following Aegon's transformation, which is based on more strategic focus, better operational execution, higher quality of earnings and capital, and growing free cash flows.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 970 M 23 771 M 23 771 M
Net income 2021 1 107 M 1 318 M 1 318 M
Net Debt 2021 3 345 M 3 982 M 3 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 8 240 M 9 807 M 9 808 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 322
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,75 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark H. Bloom Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.23.74%9 807
AXA20.13%66 513
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.03%56 163
METLIFE, INC.31.59%54 638
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.66%42 185
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.19.09%37 298
