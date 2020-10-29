Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aegon N.V.    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/29 03:03:55 am
2.301 EUR   -0.43%
10/28AEGON : completes share buyback program
BU
10/26Dutch insurer Aegon puts Eastern European arm up for sale in coronavirus-led clean-up - sources
RE
10/13AEGON N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aegon N : sells the Pyramid building complex in San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Transamerica, Aegon's business in the United States, has sold the Pyramid building complex which includes the Pyramid, 505 Sansome, the Redwood Park and other properties in the block bounded by Montgomery Street, Clay Street, Washington Street, and Sansome Street in San Francisco, to a joint venture led by Michael Shvo. Transamerica will continue to use the Pyramid as its logo and trademark. Transamerica will provide a mortgage loan supporting the property at commercial rates. The transaction will allow for a further diversification of the investment portfolio at favorable yields, therewith improving the risk profile of the Group.

'I am pleased that we have taken another step to strengthen our balance sheet with the sale of the Pyramid building complex', commented Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon. 'Transamerica built the property and has owned it since construction was completed in 1972. I am proud that we will continue to be associated with this landmark as we have retained the naming and branding rights.'

The sale further strengthens the company's balance sheet and is expected to lead to statutory capital benefits of USD 390 million. This is mainly the result of a realized gain on the sale, and the release of the associated required capital. The majority of the capital benefit is intended to be upstreamed to the intermediate US holding, which will use it to reduce affiliate notes with the US life insurance companies. The sale is expected to lead to an increase of the Group's Solvency II ratio by 4%-points.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:39:11 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AEGON N.V.
10/28AEGON : completes share buyback program
BU
10/26Dutch insurer Aegon puts Eastern European arm up for sale in coronavirus-led ..
RE
10/13AEGON N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/12AEGON N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/09AEGON N : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aegon N.V.'s U.S. Subsidiaries
AQ
10/09AEGON : to divest Stonebridge
BU
10/08AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Aegon N.V.'s U.S. Subsidiaries
BU
10/08Bank of England urges hard line on property funds
RE
10/08AEGON N : The avocado toast equation
PU
10/08AEGON N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 927 M 23 421 M 23 421 M
Net income 2020 661 M 777 M 777 M
Net Debt 2020 3 670 M 4 313 M 4 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
Yield 2020 6,92%
Capitalization 4 671 M 5 491 M 5 490 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 23 536
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,12 €
Last Close Price 2,31 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eilard Friese Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-43.18%5 491
AXA-43.46%40 050
METLIFE, INC.-28.17%34 282
PRUDENTIAL PLC-30.95%33 987
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.92%26 856
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.53%25 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group