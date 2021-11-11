Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Aegon Q3 operating result down 16% on U.S. COVID-linked claims

11/11/2021 | 01:40am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported on Thursday a worse than expected operating result of 443 million euros ($512 million) for the third quarter, hit by higher claims over the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in its biggest market, the United States.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had expected a figure of 490 million euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.

($1=0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
