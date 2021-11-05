Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Aegon N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
Aegon awarded for distinguished achievement in Workplace Pride's Global Benchmark

11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT
Aegon was one of six companies to receive the award.

Members of The Hague's chapter of Aegon Proud accepted the award in person, including a lead of Aegon Proud's global network, Maxim Buise. "I'm very proud of Aegon's continuous growth and was pleased that we were able to retain our status as a leader in LGBTQIA+ inclusion," said Buise.

Aegon was one of six companies to receive the award.

Accepting the award at The National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam were members of Aegon Proud's The Hague chapter (L-R): Dave Heilbron, Mariska de Kruif, Maxim Buise and Heather Robertson.

Maxim Buise, a lead of Aegon Proud's global network: "I'm very proud of Aegon's continuous growth and was pleased that we were able to retain our status as a leader in LGBTQIA+ inclusion."

.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
