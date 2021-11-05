Aegon awarded for distinguished achievement in Workplace Pride's Global Benchmark

Aegon was one of six companies to receive the award.
Members of The Hague's chapter of Aegon Proud accepted the award in person, including a lead of Aegon Proud's global network, Maxim Buise. "I'm very proud of Aegon's continuous growth and was pleased that we were able to retain our status as a leader in LGBTQIA+ inclusion," said Buise.
Accepting the award at The National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam were members of Aegon Proud's The Hague chapter (L-R): Dave Heilbron, Mariska de Kruif, Maxim Buise and Heather Robertson.
Maxim Buise, a lead of Aegon Proud's global network: "I'm very proud of Aegon's continuous growth and was pleased that we were able to retain our status as a leader in LGBTQIA+ inclusion."
