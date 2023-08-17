The group reported an end-June Group Solvency II ratio of 202%, coming in short of expectations of 208% in a company-compiled consensus.
|07:28am
|Aegon half-year operating profit up 3% to 818 million euros
|RE
|Jul. 25
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings
|DJ
(Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon posted on Thursday half-year operating profit of 818 million euros ($889 million), a 3% rise from 796 million euros a year earlier, supported by growth across its U.S., UK and international units.
The group reported an end-June Group Solvency II ratio of 202%, coming in short of expectations of 208% in a company-compiled consensus.
