Aegon :'s Chief Human Resources Officer Carla Mahieu to step down

Aegon announced today that Carla Mahieu, Aegon’s Chief HR Officer, has decided to step down, effective June 1, 2021.

Carla joined Aegon in 2010 and became a member of the Management Board in 2016. Before Aegon, she held various HR leadership roles at Philips and Shell. After more than a decade in the role, Carla has decided to enter a new phase in her career and has recently been nominated as member of the Supervisory Boards of Arcadis and DSM, next to her role as Supervisory Board member for VodafoneZiggo.

Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon N.V., said: “Having been the first global Chief HR Officer for Aegon, Carla established a professional and well-functioning HR function across the company. She has been pivotal in putting people and organization on the strategic agenda.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Carla for her valuable contribution and wish her all the best in the future.”

The process to identify her successor is well underway. Further announcements will be made when appropriate.

