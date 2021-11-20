Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Aegon N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-The global background of Deutsche Bank's new chair

11/20/2021 | 08:06am EST
The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest lender.

Below are some details about Wynaendts:

* Wynaendts is aged 61, born on August 1, 1960. * The son of a Dutch diplomat, he grew up in Beirut, Jakartaand Brussels. * He speaks multiple languages, including Indonesian,Spanish, German, French, and English. * His first job was with ABN AMRO, in private and investmentbanking in Amsterdam and London. * From 2008 to 2020, he was CEO of Aegon, navigating itthrough a government bailout in the midst of the financialcrisis. * During 2019, his last full year as Aegon CEO, he earned3.9 million euros ($4.40 million), down from 5.0 million in2018. * Wynaendts oversaw multiple acquisitions and disposalsduring his tenure at Aegon, with 87 M&A deals from 2012 to 2020,according to Refinitiv data. * He is resigning his Citigroup board seat. * He sits on the boards of Uber Technologies and AirFrance-KLM. * He is expected to take over the board of Deutsche Bank inMay 2022. Terms are five years.($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -3.55% 4.217 Real-time Quote.30.36%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.92% 10.824 Delayed Quote.20.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 393 M 19 619 M 19 619 M
Net income 2021 1 400 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M 5 233 M 5 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 8 472 M 9 592 M 9 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 82,9%
