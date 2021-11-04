How women can improve their long-term financial security

More than half of working women (51%) in the US say that their financial situation has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 42% of women workers experienced one or more impacts to their employment due to the pandemic. This is according to Life in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Women's Health, Finances, and Retirement Outlook, a new study released by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS) in collaboration with Transamerica Institute.

"Despite progress made in recent decades, women continue to be at greater risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement than men, in large part due to the gender pay gap and time out of the workforce for parenting and caregiving," says Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute and TCRS.

Many women have been stretched beyond their limits due to the pressures of balancing work and family amid the pandemic. "Some have given up their employment and dropped out of the workforce altogether," Collinson says.

Nevertheless, the survey finds that working women in the US continue to focus on future retirement plans, with 77% actively saving for retirement. The efforts may not be sufficient for many to enable them to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in retirement.