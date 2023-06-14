Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aegon N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:26 2023-06-14 am EDT
4.550 EUR   +0.66%
05:44pNigeria's central bank moves to unify exchange rates
RE
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/06Aegon N : Norges Bank - AEGON N.V. - 's-Gravenhage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nigeria's central bank moves to unify exchange rates

06/14/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Central Bank of Nigeria's logo is seen on its headquarters in Abuja

(Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank moved to liberalize foreign exchange trading on Wednesday, capping a dramatic day that saw the official Naira rate devalued by more than a third.

In a statement issued after the end of the trading day in New York, the central bank said all FX trading would now take place at what is known as its Investors and Exporters (I&E) window and re-introduced the "willing buyer, willing seller" model.

The operational rate for all government-related FX transactions will be the weighted average of the preceding day's executed trades, while order-based, two-way quotes cleared by a central counter-party will be re-introduced.

Nigeria's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds extended the session's sharp gains after the FX rules announcement, with an issuance maturing in 2033 up 2.4 cents to 78.625 cents, the highest in nearly five months.

"Devaluing and now unifying the currency are very positive and you have seen a positive reaction in bonds," said Jeff Grills, head of emerging market debt at Aegon Asset Management, adding that the moves are "all generally positive for Nigerian assets."

"Do we see increased pressure on the currency as a result? Maybe," he said. "They will need to support the more challenged segment of the population now that they have removed the energy subsidies."

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AEGON N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 868 M 15 048 M 15 048 M
Net income 2023 923 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net Debt 2023 3 516 M 3 816 M 3 816 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,51x
Yield 2023 6,68%
Capitalization 8 948 M 9 710 M 9 710 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 087
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,52 €
Average target price 5,34 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilard Friese Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Waters Chief Technology Officer
Dona Davis Young Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEGON N.V.-4.60%9 601
AXA1.25%67 368
METLIFE, INC.-25.37%42 250
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.53%41 933
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.06%38 549
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.83%35 693
