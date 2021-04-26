Rosa: ‘There's a place for everyone in tech'

To celebrate the UN's International Girls in IT day, which is held annually on April 25, we asked Rosa Grooff to tell us about her experiences as a woman in tech at Aegon. Rosa has a dual role, combining 3rd level Workforce Support Engineer with the role of IT Support Delivery Manager. She's based in the Netherlands.

Rosa, why tech?

I guess you could say that tech chose me. I grew up abroad, and in my last stint in Singapore I found out that the university credits I received would not be recognized in the Netherlands. This gave me two options: go back to school or find a job! By chance, I saw an ad in a newspaper for entry-level IT applicants. It turned out to be an opportunity at IBM.

What would you say you specialize in?

After IBM, I spent years working for Centric, a large Dutch technology solutions company, doing something I'm good at: IT support. Over the years I learned a lot about a widevariety of subjects, so I've become very flexible and have various specializations. In December 2012, I joined Aegon's IT helpdesk as a contractor from Centric, and a year later I joined Aegon on a permanent basis.

So why Aegon?

I believe things happen for a reason. I always said that I would not leave Centric, unless my International Dream Job would come knocking at my door! Well, when Aegon's Global Technology Services came into the picture in 2013, I quickly realized that this was the international opportunity I was looking for. So, I gladly accepted when they offered me the position. The way that Aegon supports its customers and values user experience, speaks to me. Because it's the exact same way that I want to support my customers and my colleagues at Aegon!