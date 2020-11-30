Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aegon N.V.    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Vienna Insurance buys Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

11/30/2020 | 02:41am EST
(Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group will buy Dutch insurer Aegon's Central and Eastern European business for 830 million euros ($993 million), cementing Vienna's regional lead and raising cash for Aegon to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The deal includes insurance companies, pension funds, asset management and service companies in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey with a premium volume of around 600 million euros, a managed pension fund volume of around 5 billion euros and a customer base of 4.5 million, VIG said on Monday.

In 2019, the assets generated a net profit of around 50 million euros with around 1,650 employees, it added.

Aegon announced the deal, which is set to close in the second half of 2021, on Sunday.

"The acquisition of the Central and Eastern European business of Aegon is an important step for our group to sustainably strengthen our leading position in CEE and to take advantage of new opportunities," VIG Chief Executive Elisabeth Stadler said in a statement.

"The portfolios of the companies included in the scope of the transaction perfectly complement our existing units and strengthen our diversification in these countries. In Hungary, we are making the leap to the top."

Aegon Chief Executive Lard Friese said: "This transaction will simplify Aegon's footprint and strengthen our balance sheet."

In October, Reuters reported that the Dutch insurer had put its Eastern European business up for sale and was working with JPMorgan on the process.

Aegon suffered a 30% drop in underlying pretax earnings in the first half of 2020 due to higher mortality and lower interest rates in the United States, where it owns the Transamerica brand and where it does two-thirds of its business.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -1.55% 3.058 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.66% 121.22 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.08% 7.8406 Delayed Quote.31.78%
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG -1.12% 19.5 End-of-day quote.-23.23%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 599 M 24 658 M 24 658 M
Net income 2020 667 M 798 M 798 M
Net Debt 2020 3 670 M 4 393 M 4 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
Yield 2020 4,70%
Capitalization 6 181 M 7 390 M 7 398 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 23 536
Free-Float 82,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,11 €
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eilard Friese Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-24.81%7 390
AXA-21.42%56 232
PRUDENTIAL PLC-16.36%41 986
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.-0.05%26 665
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.98%17 882
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG-15.79%13 701
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.