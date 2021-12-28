Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aehr Test Systems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEHR   US00760J1088

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS

(AEHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aehr Test : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 6, 2022

12/28/2021 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fremont,CA(December28,2021)- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), aworldwidesupplierofsemiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021 on Thursday, January 6, 2022 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Aehr Test Systems second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results conference call.
Thursday, January 6, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).
To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or
+1 929-477-0577 (International) and give the participant passcode 5907605.
To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com
A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.


About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:
Aehr Test Systems
Ken Spink
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 623-9400 x309 		MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
aehr@mkr-group.com

Disclaimer

Aehr Test Systems published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 12:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
07:47aAEHR TEST : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 6, 2022
PU
07:30aAehr Test Systems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 6..
AQ
12/21Aehr Test Systems Gets Order for Four More FOX-NP Systems for Photonics-Based Devices F..
MT
12/21Aehr Receives New Order for Four FOX-NP™ Test & Burn-in Systems for Characterizat..
GL
12/21Aehr Receives New Order for Four FOX-NP™ Test & Burn-in Systems for Characterizat..
GL
12/21Aehr Test Systems Receives New Order for Four FOX-NP Test & Burn-In Systems for Charact..
CI
12/14AEHR TEST : to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Virtual Conference ..
PU
12/14Aehr Test Systems to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Virtual Co..
GL
12/12AEHR TEST : to Exhibit at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Mate..
PU
12/12AEHR TEST : to Participate in 10th Annual December CEO Summit
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 653 M 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Aehr Test Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,11 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Gayn Erickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth B. Spink VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rhea J. Posedel Chairman
David S. Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Brannan Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS813.44%653
ASML HOLDING N.V.79.37%330 931
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION53.18%101 854
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED70.83%88 937
ENTEGRIS, INC.46.66%19 094
QORVO, INC.-8.54%17 131