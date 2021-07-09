General Announcement::Reallocation and change in use of gross proceeds

AEI CORPORATION LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 198300506G)

REALLOCATION AND CHANGE IN USE OF GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE PROPOSED

SUBSCRIPTION AND PROPOSED BONUS WARRANTS ISSUE

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 12 March 2018 (the "Circular").

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of AEI Corporation Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Circular relating to, inter alia:

the Proposed Subscription, comprising the Proposed Subscription Shares Issue, the Proposed Option Shares Issue and the Proposed Introducer Shares Issue; and the Proposed Bonus Warrants Issue,

(collectively, the "Transactions").

1.2 The Company wishes to announce a change in the allocation and use of the gross proceeds received in respect of the Transactions, as compared to that previously disclosed in the Circular.

2. SUBSCRIPTION AND WARRANTS GROSS PROCEEDS

2.1 The Company had previously disclosed in the Circular that:

the Gross Proceeds from the Proposed Subscription (" Subscription Gross Proceeds ") will be used by the Company in the following estimated proportions:

Intended Use Percentage Allocation (%) (a) Proposed acquisitions to be undertaken by the 80 Company (b) Working capital and general corporate purposes 20

the Warrants Gross Proceeds from the Proposed Bonus Warrants Issue will be used by the Company in the following estimated proportions:

Intended Use Percentage Allocation (%) (a) Proposed acquisitions to be undertaken by the 50 Company (b) Repayment of loans or borrowings 30 (c) Working capital and general corporate purposes 20

2.2 As at the date of this announcement, the Company has received: