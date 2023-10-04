AEL TEXTILES LIMITED
CONTENTS
- Company Information
- Vision & Mission Statement
- Notice of AGM
- Proxy Form
- Chairman Review
- Director's Report
- Six Years Financial Highlights
- Statement of Compliance
- Auditor's Review Report
- Auditor's Report
- Financial Statements
- Pattern of Shareholding
- Notice of AGM (Urdu)
- Proxy Form (Urdu)
- Directors Report (Urdu)
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Mustanser Ahmed
Director/Chairman
Mr. Awais Tariq
Director/CEO
Ms. Ayesha Naweed
Director
Mr. Abdul Rehman
Director
Mr. Aziz Ur Rehman
Director
Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan
Director
Mr. Abdul Wahab
Director
Audit Committee
Mr. Abdul Rehman
Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan
Member
Mr. Abdul Wahab
Member
Human Resource &
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Abdul Rehman
Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan
Member
Mr. Abdul Wahab
Member
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Aziz Ur Rehman
Company Secretary
Mr. Tariq Majeed
Web Presence
www.aeltextiles.com
Shares Registrar
F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited Suite 1705-A 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi
(92-21)32271905-6, 32213243
Registered Office
19-A Commercial Area Izmir Town, Canal Bank Road Lahore
Auditors
M/s. HLB Ijaz Tabaussum &
Chartered Accountants
Lahore
Bankers
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Habib Bank Limited
AL Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
United Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
VISION & MISSION STATEMENT
VISION:
To explore opportunities for sustainable growth and creating value for shareholders.
MISSION:
To continuously improve the lives and well-being of all stakeholders through sustainable growth while positively contributing towards environmental concerns.
