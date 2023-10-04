AEL TEXTILES LIMITED

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Mustanser Ahmed

Director/Chairman

Mr. Awais Tariq

Director/CEO

Ms. Ayesha Naweed

Director

Mr. Abdul Rehman

Director

Mr. Aziz Ur Rehman

Director

Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan

Director

Mr. Abdul Wahab

Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Abdul Rehman

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan

Member

Mr. Abdul Wahab

Member

Human Resource &

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Abdul Rehman

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Nafees Khan

Member

Mr. Abdul Wahab

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aziz Ur Rehman

Company Secretary

Mr. Tariq Majeed

Web Presence

www.aeltextiles.com

Shares Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited Suite 1705-A 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi

(92-21)32271905-6, 32213243

Registered Office

19-A Commercial Area Izmir Town, Canal Bank Road Lahore

Auditors

M/s. HLB Ijaz Tabaussum &

Chartered Accountants

Lahore

Bankers

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Habib Bank Limited

AL Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

United Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

VISION & MISSION STATEMENT

VISION:

To explore opportunities for sustainable growth and creating value for shareholders.

MISSION:

To continuously improve the lives and well-being of all stakeholders through sustainable growth while positively contributing towards environmental concerns.

