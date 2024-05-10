Aeluma Provides Third Quarter 2024 Results

Increasing Revenue Driven by Funding Awards and Contracts

GOLETA, CA - May 10, 2024 - Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective technologies for LiDAR (light detection and ranging), communication, and sensing, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

● Continued to increase sequential revenue in the quarter to record levels

● Awarded grant from the Department of Energy to develop high sensitivity photodetectors

● Management delivered presentation at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference

● Exhibited at SPIE Photonics West Exhibition and presented at Technical Conference

Management Commentary

"We have continued our success in winning funding awards and contracts to help drive Aeluma's technology and corporate development efforts, while simultaneously pursing more significant product revenue opportunities in automotive, consumer electronics, and defense & aerospace," said Aeluma Founder and CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D. "We have been demonstrating to potential customers the benefits of Aeluma's advanced semiconductors and we believe we will realize an adoption ramp over the next several years."

Financial Results

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, revenue was $344 thousand, compared to $263 thousand in the prior quarter and $0 in the same quarter last year.

The Company incurred a net loss of $962 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.13 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of $1.46 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

The Company had $1.87 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024, compared to $5.07 million as of June 30, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 12,178,424 as of March 31, 2024.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

ir@aeluma.com

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,874,565 $ 2,423,054 $ 4,857,255 Accounts receivable 147,500 192,992 - Deferred compensation, current portion 24,029 27,925 268,196 Prepaids and other current assets 96,113 155,647 199,360 Total current assets 2,142,207 2,799,618 5,324,811 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,526,590 1,373,946 797,995 Leasehold improvements 546,864 546,864 541,559 Accumulated depreciation (509,391 ) (430,728 ) (242,475 ) Property and equipment, net 1,564,063 1,490,082 1,097,079 Intangible assets 7,583 8,333 10,583 Right of use asset - facility 992,157 1,012,342 382,463 Deferred compensation, long term portion 3,085 6,171 - Other assets 13,014 13,014 13,014 Total assets $ 4,722,109 $ 5,329,560 $ 6,827,950 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 347,236 $ 162,823 $ 457,648 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 172,648 163,900 167,282 Lease liability, current portion 126,420 124,145 160,882 Total current liabilities 646,304 450,868 785,812 Lease liability, long term portion 974,656 1,006,736 337,888 Total liabilities 1,620,960 1,457,604 1,123,700 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 1,218 1,217 1,225 Additional paid-in capital 15,735,477 15,543,634 13,456,900 Accumulated deficit (12,635,546 ) (11,672,895 ) (7,753,875 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,101,149 3,871,956 5,704,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,722,109 $ 5,329,560 $ 6,827,950

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Revenue $ 343,894 $ 262,992 $ - $ 639,286.00 $ - Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 233,585 136,767 - 385,491 - Research and development 620,285 651,099 719,717 2,106,253 2,323,977 General and administrative 452,792 603,925 848,779 1,721,820 1,966,100 Total expenses 1,306,662 1,391,791 1,568,496 4,213,564 4,290,077 Loss from operations (962,768 ) (1,128,799 ) (1,568,496 ) (3,574,278 ) (4,290,077 ) Other income (expense): Sub-lease rental income and other income (expense) (81 ) - 107,426 (81 ) 217,942 Interest income 198 279 269 879 744 Total other income, net 117 279 107,695 798 218,686 Loss before income tax expense (962,651 ) (1,128,520 ) (1,460,801 ) (3,573,480 ) (4,071,391 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net loss $ (962,651 ) $ (1,128,520 ) $ (1,460,801 ) $ (3,573,480 ) $ (4,071,391 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.37 )

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP net loss $ (962,651 ) $ (1,128,520 ) $ (1,460,801 ) $ (3,573,480 ) $ (4,071,391 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation - Stock option 191,844 135,919 127,102 568,340 304,553 Consulting and advisory - Restricted stock award 6,981 6,981 213,348 25,919 705,302 Depreciation 78,663 61,249 53,640 208,946 145,488 Amortization 750 750 750 2,250 2,250 Total adjustments to GAAP net loss 278,238 204,899 394,840 805,455 1,157,593 Non-GAAP net loss $ (684,413 ) $ (923,621 ) $ (1,065,961 ) $ (2,768,025 ) $ (2,913,798 ) GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.37 ) Adjustment 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.07 0.10 Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.27 )

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,573,480 ) $ (4,071,391 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Issuance of shares for services - 300,000 Amortization of deferred compensation 25,920 405,302 Stock-based compensation expense 568,340 304,553 Depreciation and amortization expense 211,196 147,738 Change in accounts receivable 41,739 - Change in prepaids and other current assets (76,170 ) (171,698 ) Change in accounts payable (114,561 ) 343,548 Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,826 42,915 Net cash used in operating activities (2,876,190 ) (2,699,033 ) Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (316,934 ) (178,382 ) Payment for leasehold improvements - (77,197 ) Net cash used in investing activities (316,934 ) (255,579 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (4,001 ) - Proceeds from Private Placement, net of offering costs - 4,071,145 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,001 ) 4,071,145 Net change in cash (3,197,125 ) 1,116,533 Cash, beginning of period 5,071,690 3,740,722 Cash, end of period $ 1,874,565 $ 4,857,255

