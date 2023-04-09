AEM : 2022 Annual Report

C O N T E N T S

Testing Innovation

AEM is a global leader in test innovation. We provide the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer support.

We deliver customised, and application- specific solutions to meet our customers' needs. With full-stack test capabilities for advanced engineering to high-volume manufacturing, we provide innovative test solutions to drive successful customer outcomes in innovation. We set ourselves to redefine test through our Test Cell Solutions Business and Instrumentation Business.

We innovate test to test innovation, providing leading-edge engineering solutions to meet the demands of fast- moving industries. With customer intimacy at our core, we build strong partnerships with our customers through our global network, tailoring solutions and delivering services that meet their needs. Beyond our leading-edge test innovation, we take pride in building strong partnerships with our customers and catering to the demands of an ever-evolving advanced manufacturing landscape.

AEM has a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Our R&D centers are crucial in innovating and advancing our in-house engineering capabilities to deliver technologies and solutions for the next generation of semiconductor testing needs. AEM's R&D centers are situated in Singapore, Malaysia, Finland, France, and the US.

With manufacturing plants located in Singapore, Malaysia (Penang), Indonesia (Batam), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City), China (Suzhou), and Finland (Lieto), and a global network of engineering support, sales offices, associates, and distributors, we offer our customers a robust and resilient ecosystem of test innovation and support.

AEM Holdings Ltd. is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (Reuters: AEM. SI; Bloomberg: AEM: SP).