Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. AEM Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XWA   SG1BA1000003

AEM HOLDINGS LTD.

(XWA)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59:55 2023-04-09 pm EDT
3.370 SGD   +1.51%
04/09Aem : 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/03AEM Holdings Grants Share Awards Under Performance Share Plan
MT
02/28DBS Downgrades AEM to Sell From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to SG$2 From SG$3.19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEM : 2022 Annual Report

04/09/2023 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEM Holdings Ltd.

Annual Report 2022

C O N T E N T S

Testing Innovation

AEM is a global leader in test innovation. We provide the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer support.

We deliver customised, and application- specific solutions to meet our customers' needs. With full-stack test capabilities for advanced engineering to high-volume manufacturing, we provide innovative test solutions to drive successful customer outcomes in innovation. We set ourselves to redefine test through our Test Cell Solutions Business and Instrumentation Business.

We innovate test to test innovation, providing leading-edge engineering solutions to meet the demands of fast- moving industries. With customer intimacy at our core, we build strong partnerships with our customers through our global network, tailoring solutions and delivering services that meet their needs. Beyond our leading-edge test innovation, we take pride in building strong partnerships with our customers and catering to the demands of an ever-evolving advanced manufacturing landscape.

AEM has a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Our R&D centers are crucial in innovating and advancing our in-house engineering capabilities to deliver technologies and solutions for the next generation of semiconductor testing needs. AEM's R&D centers are situated in Singapore, Malaysia, Finland, France, and the US.

With manufacturing plants located in Singapore, Malaysia (Penang), Indonesia (Batam), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City), China (Suzhou), and Finland (Lieto), and a global network of engineering support, sales offices, associates, and distributors, we offer our customers a robust and resilient ecosystem of test innovation and support.

AEM Holdings Ltd. is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (Reuters: AEM. SI; Bloomberg: AEM: SP).

  1. Vision & Mission
  1. Global Footprint
  1. At A Glance
  1. Non-ExecutiveChairman Message
  1. Chief Executive Officer Message
  1. Staying Ahead of the Test 2.0 Curve by President (AEM International)

& Chief Technology Officer

18 Advancing the Shift Towards Test 2.0 by Senior Vice-President & General Manager, Instrumentation

Annual Report 2022

www.aem.com.sg

AEM Holdings Ltd .

20

Board of Directors

42

Financial Highlights

22

Management

44

Management Discussion and Analysis

24

Sustainability at AEM

47

Corporate Information

26 Accolades

28

Driving Our Success

50

Corporate Governance

30

Driving Our Innovation

73

Directors' Statement

32

2022 Highlights

78

Independent Auditors' Report

36

Students Today,

81

Financial Statements

Engineers Tomorrow

141

Statistics of Shareholdings

38

Our T

143

Notice of Annual General Meeting

148

Additional Information on

Directors Seeking Re-election

www.aem.com.sg

Annual Report 2022

1

V I S I O N & M I S S I O N

Our Vision for the Future

2

Annual Report 2022

www.aem.com.sg

AEM Holdings Ltd .

As technology rapidly progresses and integrates with every aspect of how the world works, testing becomes crucial to mitigate the exponential risk created and to fully realise the possibilities of technological advancement.

Mission Statement

To provide the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in- class technologies, processes, and customer support.

Our Values

An Innovative organisation is a

Resilient one.

Customer & Employee Intimacy for a unified organisation.

Agility and Operational Excellence for a strong execution.

Ethical & Trustworthy.

www.aem.com.sg

Annual Report 2022

3

Disclaimer

AEM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 03:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEM HOLDINGS LTD.
04/09Aem : 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/03AEM Holdings Grants Share Awards Under Performance Share Plan
MT
02/28DBS Downgrades AEM to Sell From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to SG$2 From SG$3.19
MT
02/24AEM Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months and Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/24AEM Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/24AEM Holdings Ltd. Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
CI
02/24AEM Holdings Ltd. Proposes Final Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/24Aem : records highest annual revenue at S$870.5M and profit before tax at S$158.7M, provid..
PU
01/17AEM Issues New Shares Under Employee Share Option Scheme
MT
01/09Maybank Downgrades AEM to Sell From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to SG$3.08 From SG$3.43
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEM HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 836 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2022 130 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Net cash 2022 157 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,77x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 1 025 M 770 M 770 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 496
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart AEM HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
AEM Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEM HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,32 SGD
Average target price 3,54 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chandran Ramesh Nair Chief Executive Officer
Samer Kabbani President & Chief Technology Officer
Sook Han Leong Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Wai San Loke Non-Executive Chairman
Tat Ming Chua Vice President-Global Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEM HOLDINGS LTD.-2.92%770
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.99%666 732
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.39%452 237
BROADCOM INC.11.36%259 593
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 413
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.77%149 005
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer