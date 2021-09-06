Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. AEM Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWX   SG1BA1000003

AEM HOLDINGS LTD

(AWX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Allotment and Issuance of Consideration Shares

09/06/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SGXNET Announcement

AEM Holdings Ltd.

(Registration No. 200006417D)

________________________________________________________________________________

ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF

INSPIRAIN TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD.

ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

______________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AEM Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 30 September 2017, 13 April 2020, 22 April 2020, 29 December 2020 and 7 May 2021 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in the share capital of InspiRain Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("InspiRain") ("Acquisition") and the proposed issuance of 1,636,200 new ordinary shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") as part of the Purchase Price for the Acquisition.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Announcements.

Further to the Announcements, the Board wishes to announce that the final tranche of Consideration Shares of 400,000 ordinary shares had been allotted and issued to the Vendors today.

The following Consideration Shares were issued at the price of S$4.11 per Consideration Share to the respective Vendors:

Name of Vendor

Number of Consideration Shares issued

HZA Corporation Pte. Ltd.

331,240

Cui Ming Lei

32,560

Di Minico Christopher Thomas

36,200

Total

400,000

These Consideration Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued and paid up ordinary shares of the Company except that the Consideration Shares will not be entitled to any dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions, the record date of which is before the date of allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.

The Consideration Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on or about 8 September 2021 and trading of the Consideration Shares is expected to commence with effect from 9.00 a.m. on the same date.

Following the allotment and issuance of these Consideration Shares, the current total number of issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the Company is 309,192,506 (excluding 1,362,980 treasury shares).

By Order of the Board

AEM HOLDINGS LTD.

Chandran Nair

Chief Executive Officer

6 September 2021

1

Disclaimer

AEM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 10:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AEM HOLDINGS LTD
06:52aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Allotment and Issuance of Consideration Shares
PU
08/31AEM : Issues Nearly 27 Million Shares to Temasek Under Private Placement
MT
08/31AEM Holdings Ltd Appoints Tham Min Yew as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Dir..
CI
08/31GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Major Memory IDM Company selects AEM as its System Level..
PU
08/31Major Memory Integrated Device Manufacturer Company Selects AEM as its System..
CI
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Additional Listing Application - Receipt of Approval In-..
PU
08/26AEM : Obtains Bourse Approval for Listing of Shares Under Temasek Private Placem..
MT
08/05AEM : Attributable Profit Slips Nearly 47% in H1; Declares Dividend and Keeps FY..
MT
08/05Aem Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/01Singapore Shares End Lower Thursday; Broadway Industrial Slips 10% on Deal Te..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 529 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 82,2 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net cash 2021 241 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 1 270 M 946 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart AEM HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
AEM Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEM HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,11 SGD
Average target price 4,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chandran Ramesh Nair Chief Executive Officer
Sook Han Leong Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Wai San Loke Non-Executive Chairman
Tat Ming Chua Vice President-Engineering
Samer Kabbani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEM HOLDINGS LTD19.13%946
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.98%582 051
NVIDIA CORPORATION74.98%570 161
INTEL CORPORATION7.41%217 090
BROADCOM INC.13.66%204 178
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.69%175 299