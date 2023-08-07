Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Aemetis, Inc. Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Keyes Plant back online

$20M worth of contracts signed in India

Awarded the first CO2 sequestration characterization well permit issued by the state of California

Click image above to view full announcement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176390