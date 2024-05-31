--Spanish airport operator Aena is interested in acquiring U.K. airports owned by Ferrovial and Macquarie, which seek 1.0 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the assets, Spanish newspaper Expansion reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Aena hasn't yet made a formal offer for airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton that European infrastructure company Ferrovial and Australian financial-services company Macquarie jointly own through their AGS business, according to Expansion.

--Aena said it looks at all available assets as part of its international expansion plan, Ferrovial declined to comment and Macquarie didn't immediately respond when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

