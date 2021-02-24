Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/24 02:45:23 am
139.7 EUR   -1.27%
Aena S M E S A : Spain's Aena reports loss after Covid-19 grounds most air traffic

02/24/2021 | 02:13am EST
MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday it booked a loss in 2020 after air traffic around the world plummeted because of the travel restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aena reported a net loss of 127 million euros ($154.34 million) in 2020 compared with a net profit of 1.44 billion euros a year earlier as passenger traffic dived about 70%, the company said on Thursday.

Overall revenues fell about 50% to 2.27 billion euros, the company said.

In the short term, Aena does not see any recovery, yet. "In the current circumstances, it is not possible to anticipate at what moment the recovery may start," it said in a statement.

The company has kept its airport fees unchanged for 2021.

($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 124 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net income 2020 -201 M -244 M -244 M
Net Debt 2020 6 819 M 8 282 M 8 282 M
P/E ratio 2020 -91,0x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 21 225 M 25 809 M 25 780 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 071
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart AENA S.M.E., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aena S.M.E., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENA S.M.E., S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 137,74 €
Last Close Price 141,50 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maurici Lucena Betriu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Leo Vizcaíno Chief Financial Officer
Amancio López Seijas Independent Director
Jaime Terceiro Lomba Independent Director
Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.49%25 809
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-20.58%18 158
GROUPE ADP-6.08%11 976
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-7.49%11 891
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.80%7 407
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-1.41%5 273
