Aena S M E S A : Spain's Aena reports loss after Covid-19 grounds most air traffic

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena
said on Wednesday it booked a loss in 2020 after air
traffic around the world plummeted because of the travel
restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aena reported a net loss of 127 million euros ($154.34
million) in 2020 compared with a net profit of 1.44 billion
euros a year earlier as passenger traffic dived about 70%, the
company said on Thursday.
Overall revenues fell about 50% to 2.27 billion euros, the
company said.
In the short term, Aena does not see any recovery, yet. "In
the current circumstances, it is not possible to anticipate at
what moment the recovery may start," it said in a statement.
The company has kept its airport fees unchanged for 2021.
($1 = 0.8228 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)