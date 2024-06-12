12 de junio de 2024 11% more than in the same month of 2023

Between January and May, the number of passengers exceeded 114.7 million, 11.4% up on the same period of 2023

The airports handled 238,062 aircraft movements in May

108,380 tonnes of cargo were transported The airports of the Aena network in Spain have closed the fifth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, aircraft movements and cargo in a month of May, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.



In May 2024, Aena received 28,287,870 passengers, 11% more than in the same month of 2023; it handled 238,062 aircraft movements, 10.6% more than in 2023; and it transported 108,380 tonnes of cargo, up 23.7% on last year.



Of the total number of passengers in May, 28,237,562 were commercial passengers: 19,609,240 travelled on international flights, 13.1% more than in May 2023, while 8,628,322 travelled on domestic flights, 6.7% more than last year.



During the first five months of 2024, 114,708,138 passengers passed through Aena airports (11.4% more than in 2023), 983,770 aircraft movements were recorded (+8%) and 502,743 tonnes of cargo were transported, 18.4% more than in the same period of 2023.



Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the fifth month of the year with 5,680,291, growth of 12.4% compared with May last year.



This is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 4,992,580 (+11.5% compared with 2023); Palma de Mallorca, with 3,841,241 (+12.3%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,378,119 (+10.5%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,749,487 (+16.6%); Gran Canaria, with 1,094,567 (+9.6%) and Ibiza, with 1,030,938 (+6.2%).



In addition to the Aena network as a whole, total passenger records were broken in the month of May at 23 airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Valencia, Tenerife Sur, Sevilla, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Bilbao, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, Fuerteventura, Menorca, Santiago-Rosalía de Castro, Asturias, La Palma, San Sebastián, Melilla, El Hierro, La Gomera and Badajoz.



Operations

In terms of operations, the airport with the most movements in May was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 36,348 (+9% compared with 2023), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 31,593 flights (+10%); Palma de Mallorca, with 27,103 (+11.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 16,346 (+7.3%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, 11,019 (+14.6%) and Gran Canaria, with 10,840 landings and take-offs (+10.5%).



In the fifth month of 2024, as well as in the network as a whole, record operations were achieved in the month of May at 17 airports, specifically at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, Sevilla, Tenerife Sur, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Jerez de la Frontera, Menorca, Santiago-Rosalía de Castro, Córdoba, La Palma, Son Bonet and Logroño.



Cargo

With regard to freight traffic, the airport with the highest cargo volume was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 63,305 tonnes, 18.6% more than in the same month of 2023. It was followed by Zaragoza, with 16,201 tonnes (+107.5%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, which recorded 15,805 tonnes (+17.1%); and Vitoria, with 6,301 tonnes (-0.7%).



In addition, last month saw a record total of commercial freight in a month of May in the Aena network as a whole and at four airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Zaragoza, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Madrid-Cuatro Vientos.



