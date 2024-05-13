7.8% more than in April 2023

13 may 2024The airports of the Aena network in Spain have closed the fourth month of 2024 with an all-time record of passengers, aircraft movements and cargo in the month of April, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and most of last year.In April 2024, which included Holy Week unlike the previous year, Aena welcomed 25,669,281 passengers, marking a 7.8% increase compared to the same month in 2023; aircraft movements totalled 221,183, reflecting a 8.3% rise over 2023; and transported cargo reached 101,110 tons, up by 18.5% from the previous year.Of the total number of passengers in April, 25,611,681 were commercial passengers: 17,471,608 travelled on international flights, 9.2% more than in April 2023, while 8,140,073 did so on domestic flights, 4.9% more than the previous year.During the first four months of 2024, 86,420,268 passengers passed through Aena airports (11.6% more than in 2023), 745,708 aircraft movements were recorded (+7.2%) and 394,363 tons of cargo were transported (17.1% more than in the same period of 2023).Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport registered the highest number of passengers in the fourth month of the year with 5,388,400, which represents a 10.6% growth compared to April last year.They are followed by the airports Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 4,600,973 (+9.5% compared to 2023); Palma de Mallorca, with 2,807,025 (+2.8%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,162,308 (+7%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,590,828 (+10.8%); Gran Canaria, with 1,201,052 (+3%) and Tenerife Sur, with 1,098,879 (+7.4%).In addition to the Aena network as a whole, 17 airports set records for total passenger numbers in the month of April: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, Valencia, Seville, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Bilbao, Tenerife North-Ciudad de La Laguna, Santiago-Rosalía de Castro, Asturias, San Sebastián, Melilla and at the Ceuta Heliport.In terms of operations, the airport with the most movements in April was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 34,720 (+9.8% with respect to 2023), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 29,812 flights (+10.8%); Palma de Mallorca, with 21,407 (+3.9%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 15,196 (+4.8%); Gran Canaria, with 11,400 (+7.2%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 10,100 landings and take-offs (+9.2%).In the fourth month of 2024, in addition to the network as a whole, record operations were achieved in the month of April at 15 airports, specifically at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Gran Canaria, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Tenerife Sur, Seville, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Jerez, Santiago-Rosalía de Castro, Menorca, Burgos, Córdoba and Logroño.In terms of cargo traffic, the airport with the highest cargo volume was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 59,282 tons, up 18.2% compared to the same month in 2023. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport, with 14,865 tons (+20.6%); Zaragoza, with 13,940 tons (+22.5%); and Vitoria, with 6,117 tons (+18.4%).In addition, last month saw a record total of commercial cargo in the month of April in the Aena network as a whole and at three airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Vitoria.