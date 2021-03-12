Log in
Aena S M E S A : Records 87% Decline in Passenger Traffic in February

03/12/2021 | 06:39am EST
By Olivia Bugault

Aena SME SA said Friday that passenger traffic plunged across its network of airports in February as coronavirus-related travel restrictions continue hitting its activities.

The Spanish airport operator recorded an 86.8% decline in traffic with 2,229,568 passengers in February, while aircraft movements were down 62.4% compared with the same month last year.

"The decline in passenger traffic has continued this month due to restrictions on travel both in Spain and the rest of the world caused by Covid-19," it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0639ET

